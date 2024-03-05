Telemedicine Expansion Accelerates Growth of Online Digital Therapeutics Market | CAGR of 19.4%

The global digital therapeutics market size is projected to reach $22,601.97 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Therapeutics (DTx) is therapeutic interventions indicated for a specific disease and designed to modify the behavior of a patient in order to improve the outcomes of diseases. Digital therapeutics includes a variety of products such as mobile devices, wearable devices, and sensors. The global Digital Therapeutics Market generated $3.84 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $22.60 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2117

The rise in utilization of smart phones and tablets, coupled with the increase in incidences of chronic diseases and significant benefits to the entire healthcare continuum boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding healthcare associated with smart phone applications and concerns regarding security or privacy of patient data restrict the market growth. On the contrary, emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities for the key market players.

Digital therapeutics such as Pear-001, CT-152, MR-001, Bluestar and Propeller Health are some of the products offered by the topmost companies. Digital therapeutics solutions help improve medication adherence with personalized incentives to encourage long-term behaviour change in patients and for people with chronic conditions like diabetes and COPD, digital therapeutics can play an important role in the treatment.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

• Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.,

• Proteus Digital Health, Inc.,

• Happify, Inc.,

• Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.),

• 2MORROW, Inc.,

• Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health),

• Pear Therapeutics, Inc.,

• Omada Health, Inc.,

• Voluntis, Inc.,

• Welldoc, Inc,

• Medtronic Plc.,

• Click Therapeutics, Inc.,

• Kaia Health,

• Livongo Health, Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of digital therapeutics market research to identify potential digital therapeutics market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global digital therapeutics market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2117

North America is expected to lead in terms of revenue, due to rapid growth of chronic diseases, high adoption rate of digital therapy, strong R&D infrastructure for research and life sciences, the presence of major players and the growth of investment in health care. Europe is the second largest contributor to the market in 2021, due to continuous government support for medicine and R&D, increasing public investment, and the number of research projects in the medical sector for effective treatments but good. Also, the increase in pipeline products is expected to increase the market growth.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Based on application, the diabetes segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The central nervous system diseases segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2117

The digital therapeutics market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global digital therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

Frequently Asked Questions?

Q1. What is the total market value of digital therapeutics market report?

Q2. Which are the top companies holding the market share in digital therapeutics market?

Q3. Which are the largest regions for this Market?

Q4. What is the leading technology of digital therapeutics market?

Q5. What are the major drivers for this specific Market?

Q6. What are the upcoming key trends in the digital therapeutics market report?

About Us -

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with vario research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and ever us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.