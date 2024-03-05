Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY -- PAWFC III hosts pre-event mock weigh-ins and meet & greet with Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer; Chuck Liddell available for interviews

CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Pallas Athena’s Women’s Fighting Championship is returning to Calgary on March 9, 2024, to shine a spotlight on the world’s best female mixed martial arts fighters who will be putting their bodies, reputations and championship belt on the line.
   
  Media are invited to attend a Face Off featuring the official mock weigh-ins and a Meet & Greet with MMA icons Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer on Friday, March 8, 2024. Additionally, pre-event interviews are available with special guests Chuck Liddell, Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer.
   
WHEN: Pre-event interview availability
  • Chuck Liddell – available for virtual/phone interviews
  • Tuesday, March 5, 2024
  • Cris Cyborg – available for in-person, virtual or phone interviews
  • Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Friday, March 8, 2024
  • Felicia Spencer – available for in-person, virtual or phone interviews
  • Tuesday, March 5, 2024
  • Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Friday, March 8, 2024
   
  Face Off and Meet & Greet
  Friday, March 8, 2024
  Face Off (mock weigh-ins): 2:00-3:00 p.m.
  Meet & Greet with Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer: 3:00-4:00 p.m.
  Interviews and photo opportunities will be available at the Face Off mock weigh-ins and meet & greet.
   
  • Jennica Wheeler, COO, PAWFC
  • PAWFC fighters
  • Cris Cyborg, women’s MMA Grand Slam Champion
  • Felicia Spencer, celebrity commentator and former Invicta FC Featherweight Champion
   
  Please RSVP to Sarah Ferguson at sferguson@brooklinepr.com by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2024
   
WHERE: Fighter Face Off and Meet & Greet
  Marriott Downtown, 2nd floor, Acadia AB Room
  110 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 5A6
   
  PAWFC III Event
  Saturday, March 9, 2024 | 4:00 – 10:00 p.m.
  Nutrien Western Event Centre
  1800 Stampede Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2G 5A2
   
  Media badges are available for the event, please confirm your interest with Sarah Ferguson at sferguson@brooklinepr.com. Additionally, media accreditation can be picked up at the box office in the Nutrien Western Event Centre at Stampede Park during the event.
   

For more information, please contact: 
Sarah Ferguson
Brookline Public Relations
(250) 464-4406
sferguson@brooklinepr.com


