MEDIA ADVISORY -- PAWFC III hosts pre-event mock weigh-ins and meet & greet with Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer; Chuck Liddell available for interviews
CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHAT:
|Pallas Athena’s Women’s Fighting Championship is returning to Calgary on March 9, 2024, to shine a spotlight on the world’s best female mixed martial arts fighters who will be putting their bodies, reputations and championship belt on the line.
|Media are invited to attend a Face Off featuring the official mock weigh-ins and a Meet & Greet with MMA icons Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer on Friday, March 8, 2024. Additionally, pre-event interviews are available with special guests Chuck Liddell, Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer.
|WHEN:
|Pre-event interview availability
|• Chuck Liddell – available for virtual/phone interviews
|• Tuesday, March 5, 2024
|• Cris Cyborg – available for in-person, virtual or phone interviews
|• Thursday, March 7, 2024
|• Friday, March 8, 2024
|• Felicia Spencer – available for in-person, virtual or phone interviews
|• Tuesday, March 5, 2024
|• Wednesday, March 6, 2024
|• Thursday, March 7, 2024
|• Friday, March 8, 2024
|Face Off and Meet & Greet
|Friday, March 8, 2024
|Face Off (mock weigh-ins): 2:00-3:00 p.m.
|Meet & Greet with Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer: 3:00-4:00 p.m.
|Interviews and photo opportunities will be available at the Face Off mock weigh-ins and meet & greet.
|• Jennica Wheeler, COO, PAWFC
|• PAWFC fighters
|• Cris Cyborg, women’s MMA Grand Slam Champion
|• Felicia Spencer, celebrity commentator and former Invicta FC Featherweight Champion
|Please RSVP to Sarah Ferguson at sferguson@brooklinepr.com by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2024
|WHERE:
|Fighter Face Off and Meet & Greet
|Marriott Downtown, 2nd floor, Acadia AB Room
|110 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 5A6
|PAWFC III Event
|Saturday, March 9, 2024 | 4:00 – 10:00 p.m.
|Nutrien Western Event Centre
|1800 Stampede Trail SE, Calgary, AB T2G 5A2
|Media badges are available for the event, please confirm your interest with Sarah Ferguson at sferguson@brooklinepr.com. Additionally, media accreditation can be picked up at the box office in the Nutrien Western Event Centre at Stampede Park during the event.
For more information, please contact:
Sarah Ferguson
Brookline Public Relations
(250) 464-4406
sferguson@brooklinepr.com