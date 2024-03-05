True Tickets and Pacific Symphony Unite to Transform the Ticketing Experience

IRVINE, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital ticket delivery platform True Tickets is excited to announce a new partnership with Pacific Symphony, marking an important step forward for both organizations. This collaboration heralds True Tickets' continued expansion into the world of symphonic music, enhancing ticketing, security, and audience engagement for patrons in Orange County, California.



Pacific Symphony, celebrated for its exceptional performances, calls the magnificent Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts its home. True Tickets, known for its dedication to offering seamless, secure, and innovative ticketing solutions that benefit venues and patrons alike, is the ideal partner for Pacific Symphony as they embark on this journey.

Under this groundbreaking partnership, True Tickets will empower Pacific Symphony to provide patrons with a state-of-the-art digital ticket delivery experience that will assist with thwarting third-party ticket reselling.

"Pacific Symphony is proud to partner with True Tickets, a company that mirrors our enthusiasm for creating unforgettable musical journeys," said Sean Sutton, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Pacific Symphony. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional musical events while ensuring our audiences have access to convenient and secure ticketing that unlocks the world of classical music."

Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Pacific Symphony. Our collaboration will not only enhance the ticketing process but also support the arts by discouraging ticket reselling and ensuring that symphony fans have a seamless experience from the time they purchase a ticket to the moment they walk through the doors of a performance."

True Tickets' state-of-the-art solution equips Pacific Symphony with the tools to define and implement digital ticket sharing guidelines, guaranteeing a transparent ticket custody process. This elevated level of control will enable the symphony to craft distinctive and tailored communication for its patrons about the events that interest them most.

Together, True Tickets and Pacific Symphony are poised to usher in a new era of ticketing security, elevate the symphony-going experience, and deepen the connection between the symphony and its community.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Pacific Symphony

Pacific Symphony, under the dynamic leadership of Music Director Carl St.Clair since 1990, has been the resident orchestra of Orange County’s Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall for 15 years. Founded in 1978, the Symphony is the largest orchestra formed in the U.S. in the last 50 years and is not only a fixture of musical life in Southern California, but is also recognized as an outstanding ensemble making strides on both the national and international scenes. The orchestra presents more than 100 concerts and events each year and a rich array of education and community engagement programs, reaching more than 300,000 residents of all ages.

Pacific Symphony made its debut at Carnegie Hall in 2018, where it was invited to perform as part of a yearlong celebration of composer Philip Glass' 80th birthday. The Symphony made its first-ever tour to China the same year, with performances in five cities, including Shanghai and Beijing. The Symphony has been recognized with multiple ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming and included among the country’s five most innovative orchestras by the League of American Orchestras.

Pacific Symphony’s discography comprises 15 recordings, mostly of 20th- and 21st-century music by such American composers as William Bolcom, John Corigliano and Richard Danielpour. In 2012 for Naxos, St.Clair and the orchestra recorded Philip Glass’s The Passion of Ramakrishna, a Pacific Symphony commission that appeared on the Carnegie Hall program. The Symphony has also recorded for Harmonia Mundi, Koch International Classics, Reference Recordings, and Sony Classical, among other labels.

The Symphony has been recognized with multiple ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming and included among the country’s five most innovative orchestras by the League of American Orchestras. The Symphony’s education and community engagement activities have also been recognized by the League, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts.

