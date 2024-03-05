Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Competitive Scenario, Recent Trends, and Market Dynamics, 2022 to 2031

Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Analysis of Segmentation, Competitive Scenario, Recent Trends, and Market Dynamics, 2022 to 2031

The restaurant POS terminal captures data to personalize customer’s experience while shopping. ” — Allied Market Research

A report by Allied Market Research on the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market indicates that the industry is anticipated to garner $44.6 billion, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides detailed analysis of segmentation, market dynamics, opportunity analysis, competitive scenario, regional analysis, and upcoming trends.

Market dynamics:

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, that influence the market development. It further provides details about the top investment pockets, which assist stakeholders in making investment analysis.

The global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market is expected to witness growth due to expansion of restaurant chains coupled with rise in adoption of POS systems to facilitate smooth payment transactions.

However, rise in concerns regarding cyberattack and data breaches is expected to hinder the market development. In addition, high cost associated with software upgrades hampers the market expansion.

On the contrary, increase in penetration of contactless payment methods is projected to provide remunerative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market:

· Technological Advancements:

Technological advancement such as the integration of artificial technology and machine learning in restaurant POS systems helps to optimize pricing strategies, personalize recommendations, and automate activities such as inventory management and order routing.

· Contactless Payments:

With increasing popularity of near field communication enabled devices, contactless payment is likely to gain high traction in the coming years, thus leading to increased adoption of restaurant point of sale (POS) terminals with contactless payment capabilities.

Segmentation Analysis:

The report offers a detailed breakdown of the restaurant POS terminal market depending on type, end user, component, deployment mode, application, and region. By type, it is classified into fixed POS and mobile POS. On the basis of end user, it is divided into full-service restaurant (FSR), quick service restaurant (QSR) & institutional FSR, and others. Depending on component,

the market is fragmented into hardware, software, and services. As per deployment mode, it is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. The applications covered in the study include front end and back end.

Regional Analysis:

The report analyzes the driving forces and revenue estimations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America.

Competitive Scenario:

The restaurant POS terminal market report gives a comprehensive analysis of leading players. It further covers the strategies adopted by them to strengthen their foothold in the competitive market. These strategies include collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and innovative product launches. The leading market players profiled in the report are Oracle, Toast, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Revel Systems, Posist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lightspeed Management Company, LLC, PAX Technology Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Touch Dynamic, Shift4, Aures Group, NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Cake, Squirrel System, INGENICO, and Posiflex Technology.

Key Questions Covered in the Report:

· Which are the factors that drive the restaurant POS terminal market?

· Who are the leading players in the restaurant POS terminal market?

· Which are the key developmental strategies adopted by the key players in the restaurant POS terminal market?

· At what CARG, the restaurant POS terminal market will expand from 2022 to 2031?

