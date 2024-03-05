Natterjack Cask Strength Receives “Irish Whiskey of the Year 2024” Nod from Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible
Irish Whiskey producer embracing both Irish and American aging techniques celebrates excellence in distilling
To be named “Irish Whiskey of the Year 2024” speaks to our unwavering commitment to quality and the mastery of Irish & American whiskey-making.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natterjack Irish Whiskey, a first of its kind, innovative whiskey that blends both Irish and American aging craftsmanship, is proud to announce that its latest release, Cask Strength, has been awarded “Irish Whiskey of the Year 2024” by Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible. A prestigious guide to whiskey, renowned for its meticulous tasting notes and comprehensive reviews, The Whisky Bible honors Natterjack for its exceptional quality and excellence.
— Aidan Mehigan, CEO & Founder, Natterjack Irish Whiskey
Selected from a distinguished group of contenders, Natterjack captivated Murray's discerning palate with its harmonious blend of tradition, innovation, and unmistakable character. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship of the master distillers behind Natterjack, who tirelessly strive to create a premium whiskey that celebrates both Irish and American whiskey culture.
"We are extremely honored and humbled by this recognition from Jim Murray's Whisky Bible," said Aidan Mehigan, founder and CEO of Natterjack Irish Whiskey. "To be named “Irish Whiskey of the Year 2024” speaks to our unwavering commitment to quality and the mastery of Irish and American whiskey-making. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Jim Murray and the entire whiskey community for their support and appreciation."
Jim Murray's Whisky Bible is regarded as one of the most authoritative guides in the world of whiskey. Each year, Murray's discerning reviews highlight the finest expressions from across the globe, setting the standard for excellence in the industry.
For more information about Natterjack Irish Whiskey, please visit www.natterjack.com. For press inquiries, please contact Mindy Valone - mindy@mvprconsulting.com.
About Natterjack Irish Whiskey
Founded in 2019 by Aidan Mehigan, Natterjack Irish Whiskey was born from a thirst to create a spirit that would embrace both Irish and American whiskey cultures - a first of its kind whiskey that marries together Irish aging techniques with American influences for a new generation of whiskey drinkers. It starts with a triple-distilled blend of 20% malted barley and 80% corn. The golden liquid is then aged first in ex-bourbon barrels for three and a half years and then finished in a Virgin American oak cask for one year.
Available in two expressions, Natterjack Irish Whiskey (SRP $39.99; 40% ABV) and Natterjack Cask Strength (SRP $89.99; 63% ABV), the whiskey can be found at bars, restaurants and fine wine & spirit stores in 14 states including: New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Illinois, Oklahoma, Minnesota, California, Ohio, Washington, New Hampshire, Louisiana and Pennsylvania. To purchase online, visit Shop.Natterjack.com or ReserveBar.com. For more information, visit natterjack.com.
