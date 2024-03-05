Me, Myself & My Multiple Myeloma eBook Now Available at Booksellers
Release Coincides with Multiple Myeloma Awareness MonthPLEASANTON, CALIF, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, author Ray Hartjen’s cancer-patient memoir, Me, Myself & My Multiple Myeloma, published by Morgan James Publishing, was released as an eBook ahead of its July 16 paperback publication date. The release of the eBook, timed to complement and support Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month, allows readers to purchase the book wherever eBooks are sold.
“I’m excited to finally make Me, Myself & My Multiple Myeloma widely available to the public,” said Hartjen. “I wrote this book as an intended resource for patients, caregivers, and their allies, and as I’ve pledged my net writer’s proceeds to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), this book spearheads my efforts at giving back to the entire myeloma community.”
“All of us at Morgan James Publishing are pleased to bring Me, Myself & My Multiple Myeloma to booksellers and readers everywhere,” said David Hancock, founder of Morgan James Publishing and Wall Street Journal bestselling author. “Ray’s personal tale of his fight against blood cancer is not only a great read, but with its benefits to the MMRF, it’s also a fantastic example of performance-driven giving, something that is deeply ingrained within Morgan James’ DNA.”
Growing Awareness of Myeloma and Other Blood Cancers
According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, approximately every three minutes a person in the United States is diagnosed with either leukemia, lymphoma, or multiple myeloma. It was expected that a combined total of nearly 185,000 new patients would be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma in 2023.
Multiple myeloma is an incurable, yet treatable and manageable blood cancer, and a number of advancements in treatment have been made in the past decade. Me, Myself & My Multiple Myeloma provides a behind-the-scenes look at the author’s fight against myeloma, from the steps of getting to a diagnosis through induction therapy and an autologous stem cell transplant and on to regular maintenance treatments.
“When I was first diagnosed with multiple myeloma, I felt as though everything in my life had changed and, in a way, it had, but not as I first feared,” continued Hartjen. “My diagnosis and treatment has opened new windows in a growth mindset, and I hope Me, Myself & My Multiple Myeloma delivers a first-hand account of introspective reflection, proactive accountability, stubborn perseverance, evolving perceptions, growing maturity, and, ultimately, enduring hope.”
About Ray Hartjen
Ray Hartjen is a writer, musician, and songwriter living in northern California. A cancer fighter every day of the week ending in a ‘y,’ Ray began chronicling his treatment and advocating for cancer patients and their caregivers soon after his March 2019 diagnosis. Ray’s first book, Immaculate: How the Steelers Saved Pittsburgh, was published by Morgan James Publishing in December of 2022. For more information, please visit rayhartjen.com.
About Morgan James Publishing
Founded in 2003, Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold. For more information, please visit www.MorganJamesPublishing.com.
