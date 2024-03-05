DSS Charges Berkeley County Woman with Food Stamp Fraud

March 5, 2024- On February 29, 2024, Special Agents with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, arrested a Berkeley County woman in connection with fraudulently receiving $13,941 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Octavia Lashay Rivers, age 40, was charged with one (1) count of Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps valued $10,000 or more and one (1) count of Forgery, value less than $10,000. Rivers was booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Ninth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant can be found here.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, is dedicated to eradicating fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct in programs administered by the agency. Reports of fraud can be made to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, at https://dss.sc.gov/about/fraud/ or call 1-800-694-8518.

THE INDIVIDUAL NAMED IN THIS CRIMINAL MATTER IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL TRIED AND FOUND GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

