SAVE LAUNCHES WEBSITE TO COLLECT STORIES ABOUT IMPACT OF SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS ON CHILDREN'S MENTAL HEALTH AND SUICIDE
Minnesota Suicide Prevention Nonprofit Calls for Passage of Minnesota Kids Code as Suicidal Ideation and Suicide Rates Increase for Youth
We’ve heard Big Tech’s reasons why they can’t make their products safe – it’s now time for us to hear from parents what those unsafe products have done to their children.””BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVE-Suicide Awareness Voices of Education https://save.org/ announced today that it has created a website for Minnesota parents to share stories about how social media platforms have harmed their children’s mental well-being, and by association, resulted in suicidal ideation, self-harm and suicide.
The website, http://www.save.org/mnkidscode offers parents the opportunity to share detailed experiences of their children’s encounters with social media platforms. While all information provided will be confidential unless authorized by a parent, the website will provide insight into growing concerns that social media platforms are ignoring the negative impact that social media is having on children today.
“SAVE believes that Big Tech has an obligation to create products that are safe for children before they put them into the marketplace,” said Erich Mische, Executive Director of SAVE. “The Minnesota Kids Code bill does nothing more than that – requires them to create nothing, market nothing, and profit from nothing that harms and hurts our kids. We’ve heard Big Tech’s reasons why they can’t make their products safe – it’s now time for us to hear from parents what those unsafe products have done to their children.”
More parents and organizations supporting making social media platforms safe for kids are joining the fight to pass legislation like the Minnesota Kids Code.
This has led to more pushback from Big Tech giants in the form of an army of lobbyists looking to keep any legislation requiring social media platforms from changing their business practices to protect kids from passing.
“We’ve heard just the tip of the iceberg of stories from parents whose children are being bullied, stalked, and terrorized on social media platforms,” explained Mische. “The increasing body of evidence that shows that repeated exposure to violent content, and content that is targeted specifically to young children, is creating mental health trauma and in turn higher rates of suicidal ideation and suicides, demands we act now to protect children.”
To learn more about the Minnesota Kids Code bill go https://minnesotakidscode.com
If you have a story about how your child’s mental health was negatively impacted by social media, or resulted in suicidal ideation or suicide, please go to www.save.org/mnkidscode
