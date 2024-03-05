Scratch-Off Winners Claim $16.2 Million in February With Another $6.5 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in February and $864,000 in Fast Play Winnings

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported nearly $16.2 million in cash prizes paid to scratch-off game players in February, including a Power 50X prize worth $200,000. In addition, there was almost $6.5 million won during drawings held in February, including an Easy 5 jackpot prize worth $213,894. Also, Fast Play players won more than $864,000 last month.

Draw-style daily game prizes for drawings during February included Pick 3 winning tickets totaling $2,681,490, Pick 4 winning tickets worth $1,668,900 and Pick 5 prizes totaling $482,275.

There were 15 Powerball with Power Play match-4 prizes amounting to $4,400 and 34 Powerball match-4 prizes totaling $3,400. There was also one Mega Millions match-4 + MB prize worth $10,000, 12 Mega Millions with Megaplier match-4 prizes amounting to $20,000 and 26 Mega Millions match-4 prizes totaling $13,000.

“More than 28,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $216,100 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $342,609 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, nearly 20,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $174,966 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $248,278 in total winnings.” The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

Fifty-five players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $52,432, helping to bring Lotto’s monthly total winnings to $276,344. Easy 5 prizes totaled $325,562, with an additional $83,007 won on ezmatch™, an instant-win option available for an additional $1.

In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in February were $6,480,425. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets.

“We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.

In addition to $16,184,802 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during February, players also claimed $1,834,136 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days from the official game closure date to redeem a winning ticket. A list of current scratch-off games, prizes remaining and claim deadlines can be found on its website, www.louisianalottery.com/scratch-offs.

Players of the Lottery’s instant-win terminal Fast Play games won $864,196 in prizes. Fast Play winning tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. A list of current Fast Play games, prizes, winnings and claim deadlines can be found on the Lottery’s website: www.louisianalottery.com/fast-play.

While actual game performance and the amount of prizes claimed will vary from month to month, the Lottery allocated 57.12% of sales to fund prizes in fiscal year 2023. Approximately 32.46% of sales was transferred to the state treasury for the Minimum Foundation Program that funds K-12 public education in Louisiana. Retailers were paid 5.61% compensation, and 4.81% was used to operate the Lottery.

Lottery ticket purchasers are reminded to play responsibly; anyone who may have a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem are encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. More information on prize payment options currently available can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.