Data leaks, deceptive ads and dodgy customer service are the telecom's biggest reputational risks , new poll reveals
The bad news for the sector is that its reputation remains relatively poor.”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy breaches, misleading marketing and poor customer service are the main threats to the reputation of the telecom sector, according to a report released today by Caliber, a stakeholder intelligence company in Copenhagen.
— Shahar Silbershatz, CEO & Co-founder of Caliber
Caliber’s new report is based on a global survey of almost 6,000 people globally. It shows perceptions of the sector are improving, with people more likely to support, consider, or recommend telecom companies than in 2022. The sector is also seen as more innovative.
Moreover, almost a quarter of people globally (23%) say they perceive the industry as better than it was five years ago, with just 6% saying they perceive it as worse.
But the report also reveals room for improvement.
Asked what could most harm the sector in the future, respondents gave data breaches, deceptive advertising, and poor customer support as their top answers.
Respondents were also asked how the sector could contribute more positively to society. The top three global answers were:
Affordability for all: Making telecom services affordable and reachable for underserved communities
Cybersecurity protection: Protecting networks and user information from cyber-attacks to prevent data breaches
Privacy protection: Safeguarding user data while providing personalized services
What does this mean for telecom companies?
“The bad news for the sector is that its reputation remains relatively poor,” says Shahar Silbershatz, CEO and co-founder of Caliber. “It’s perceived as worse as the banking and pharmaceutical sectors, among others, and better only than the energy sector. Perceptions of the telecom sector’s ESG activities also declined last year. We suspect frequent coverage of job losses — as well as persistent concerns about data security, overcharging and contract transparency — may well have influenced people’s perceptions.”
“The good news for the sector is that its reputation improved slightly,” says Silbershatz. “The sector is seen as more innovative than it was a year ago, perhaps because it’s embracing AI to improve customer service. Telecom companies are also seen as having a stronger offering, perhaps because many are diversifying beyond connectivity into media and entertainment services.”
“Our report also shows how telecom companies can improve their reputation”, says Silbershatz. “They clearly need to address people's concerns about data breaches and deceptive ads, but they must also improve customer service, provide reliable coverage and introduce much more transparent pricing. Our data also shows strong support for initiatives ensuring everyone can access high-speed internet and telecom services.”
To view the full report, click here.
About the report
The report is based on insights gathered from stakeholders in the telecom sector. Between 2 January and 27 December 2023, Caliber surveyed 5,460 respondents across its global index markets (Brazil, China, France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US). The data also includes 15,886 unique ratings of 100 companies across 21 markets (the seven index markets plus Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Greece, India, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland).
About Caliber
Caliber is a stakeholder intelligence company. It provides businesses with actionable intelligence on brand and reputation that helps them understand their audience, communicate more effectively and build trust. To learn more, visit http://www.groupcaliber.com.
PRESS CONTACT
James Clasper, Content and Communications Manager
James Clasper
Caliber
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn