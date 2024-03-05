MDC offers free Wildlife Interactions and Solutions class March 19 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Wild animals are an important and valued part of urban and rural ecology. However, sometimes certain critters can pose problems for people whether it’s squirrels in an attic, rabbits in vegetable garden, or beavers gnawing down lawn trees. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free Wildlife Interactions and Solutions class from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

Options are available to safely and legally solve nuisance wildlife problems. Kathleen Savaiano, MDC conservation educator, will discuss ways to deter or handle problems that occur. She will also discuss what to do when finding baby wildlife.

This class is open to participants ages 18 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48S. For information about the Gorman Discovery Center at 4750 Troost Ave., visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.