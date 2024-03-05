Rhode Island Department of State Opens Nominations for 'Civic Education Teacher of the Year' Award

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today announced that nominations are now open for the RI Department of State's second annual Civic Education Teacher of the Year award.

The award will honor one outstanding teacher who has demonstrated a commitment to and expertise in teaching civics, social studies, or American government, with special consideration given to teachers who employ innovative teaching practices and experiential learning opportunities for their students. Nominations can be made by a current student, teaching colleague, or administrator.

"As I have continued to visit classrooms across our state, sharing lessons with local students, I have been so impressed by the dedication and expertise of Rhode Island's civics and history teachers," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "The inaugural awards ceremony in 2023 was one of my favorite events of the year, and I look forward to celebrating another group of incredible teachers this year. I strongly encourage students, faculty, and administrators to nominate a deserving teacher from their school."

In 2023, the RI Department of State received 18 nominations. Last year's inaugural winner was John Healy, of E-Cubed Academy, a Providence Public Schools teacher of 29 years.

Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. on April 19, 2024 online at www.sos.ri.gov/teacheraward. To be eligible, nominees must be current, full-time teachers of civics, social studies, or American government in grades 8–12.

For more information about the award and full eligibility details, visit www.sos.ri.gov/teacheraward.

###

El Departamento de Estado de Rhode Island Solicita Nominaciones para el Premio de Maestro de Educación Cívica del Año ''Civic Teacher of the Year Award"

PROVIDENCE, RI – El día de hoy, el Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore anunció que se han abierto las nominaciones para el segundo premio anual de Maestro de Educación Cívica del Año del Departamento de Estado de Rhode Island.

El premio honrará a un maestro excepcional que haya demostrado su compromiso y experiencia en la enseñanza de la educación cívica, los estudios sociales, o el gobierno estadounidense, con consideración especial para aquellos maestros que emplean prácticas de enseñanza innovadoras y oportunidades de aprendizaje experiencial para sus estudiantes. Las nominaciones pueden ser sometidas por un estudiante actual, un colega docente o un administrador.

"A medida que he visitado a las aulas de nuestro estado, compartiendo lecciones con los estudiantes locales, me ha impresionado mucho la dedicación y la sabiduría de los maestros de educación cívica e historia en Rhode Island", dijo el Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore. "La ceremonia inaugural de este premio en 2023 fue uno de mis eventos favoritos del año y estoy emocionado de celebrar a otro grupo de maestros increíbles este año. Animo encarecidamente a los estudiantes, profesores y administradores que nominen a un maestro merecedor en su escuela".

En 2023, el Departamento de Estado de Rhode Island recibió 18 nominaciones. El ganador inaugural del premio el año pasado fue John Healy de E-Cubed Academy, un maestro de las Escuelas Públicas de Providence de 29 años.

Las nominaciones deberán ser sometidas antes de las 5 p.m. el 19 de abril de 2024, en línea en www.sos.ri.gov/teacheraward. Para ser elegibles, los nominados deben ser actualmente maestros de tiempo completo de educación cívica, estudios sociales, o gobierno estadounidense para los grados 8-12.

Para más información sobre el premio y todos los requisitos de elegibilidad, visite www.sos.ri.gov/teacheraward.

###