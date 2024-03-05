Milton Hydro Engaging Community to Assess Public Awareness of Electrical Safety

MILTON, Ontario, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. safety is a top priority for both their customers and employees. Part of that commitment to safety is ensuring that the community understands how to stay safe around electricity and electrical equipment. As such, the local utility has partnered with UtilityPulse, an independent feedback gathering company, to conduct an Electrical Safety Awareness Survey in the form of a short quiz. The survey is open to all residents, age 18 and up, of Milton and the Milton Hydro service area, including Campbellville.



The survey runs from March 1-15, 2024, and will be accessed through Milton Hydro’s website. Although some general demographic information is collected to help Milton Hydro better target their educational campaigns in the future, participants won’t be asked to provide any identifying details, nor will their individual results be shared with anyone other than the participants.

The quiz format of the survey includes six (6) quick questions that are focused on common electrical safety concerns such as safe distances from powerlines, how to locate underground electrical lines before construction projects, safe behaviour around green transformers, and vehicle safety around downed powerlines. The quiz will only take approximately five (5) minutes to complete and can be accessed via this link - http://selfserve.decipherinc.com/b/1f95/g2cc/240214?list=2

With a focus on education, the quiz will provide participants with their results along with the correct answers to ensure adoption of electrical safety knowledge. To further increase awareness within the community, participants are encouraged to take the quiz with young children present and to share the link with the young adults in their household over the age of 18, as well.

The survey results will be analyzed to better understand the level of awareness of common safe electrical practices in the Milton community and how the utility can continue to improve their educational campaigns in the future.

Milton Hydro conducts the Public Awareness of Electrical Safety Survey every two years in accordance with the Ontario Energy Board’s (OEB) requirements. The results of the study are then included in the OEB Utility Scorecard. Past results can be reviewed on the OEB’s website - https://www.oeb.ca/ontarios-energy-sector/performance-assessment/electricity-utility-scorecards.

For further questions about the Milton Hydro Public Awareness of Electrical Safety Survey, please contact Milton Hydro at (905)876-4611.

About Milton Hydro:



Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to 42,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton. Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is actively investing and working to continuously improve their services for an improved customer experience and reliability, while enabling the energy transition to electricity.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sara Penny

Manager, Communications

Milton Hydro Distribution Inc.

200 Chisholm Drive

Milton, Ontario, L9T 3G9

Mobile: (289) 971-1087

Email: pennys@miltonhydro.com

https://twitter.com/MiltonHydro

https://www.facebook.com/MiltonHydroDistributionInc