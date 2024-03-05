Aerospace Adhesives Market Continues to Grow, with $1.5 billion Valuation and 5% CAGR Forecasted for 2023-2032

Aerospace Adhesives Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟎.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The aerospace industry is being transformed with the aid of the adoption of superior production techniques such as additive manufacturing (3-D printing) and automated assembly tactics. In response to this shift, aerospace adhesives can adapt by means of formulating adhesives which might be ideal for bonding additives manufactured with additive strategies.

Although the move of aerospace sector toward electrification as well as development of electric propulsion systems and hybrid-electric aircraft pose challenges related to materials compatibility and weight considerations, aerospace adhesives serve as efficient bonding solutions and are lightweight, thus aligning with the growing trend of electrification. Furthermore, as the aerospace industry embraces sustainability goals, adhesives play an important role in improving the weight, efficiency and configuration of airframe components, contributing to the broader goals of environmentally friendly air travel.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global aerospace adhesives market share based on function, resin type, technology, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on resin type, the epoxy segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global aerospace adhesives market growth, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. In addition, the segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the waterborne segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global aerospace adhesives market include 3M, Huntsman Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Illinois Tool Works Inc., PPG, Cytec Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Bostik (Arkema), Dupont, Permabond, Lord Corporation, Master Bond, Scigrip Adhesives, General Sealants, and Beacon Adhesives. The companies are adopting strategies such as contract, partnership, acquisition, product launch, agreement, and others to improve their market positioning.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. Furthermore, the region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By technology, the reactive segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By resin type, the epoxy segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By function, the non-structural segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-user, the maintenance, repair, and operations segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

