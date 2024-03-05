Canada’s Got Talent Reveals Showstopping Acts for The Million Dollar Season, Courtesy of Rogers
Canada's Got Talent premieres March 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv or stream anytime on Citytv+
This season sees 116 amazing acts from all corners of Canada, including Carbonear, Oakville, Prince Albert, Vancouver Island, and more
TORONTO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s almost showtime! As we gear up to take centre stage, Citytv reveals the showstopping performers appearing on Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season, thanks to Rogers, beginning Tuesday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour episode on Citytv or stream anytime on Citytv+. The highly anticipated talent competition series spotlights 116 acts on the Canadian stage as they face the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall – and compete to win the grand prize.
The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions. Orville Redenbacher, Kruger (Scotties Tissues), and Unilever (Dove and Dove Men + Care) join Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season as premium sponsors, in addition to returning partners – Rogers, CIBC, and Tim Hortons.
#CGT’s Million Dollar Season is upping the ante with wild and weird acts, world-record breaking stunts, and several contestants who are pursuing their dreams abroad but now coming home to compete on the Canadian stage. Hosted by Lindsay Ell, Canada’s Got Talent culminates in a live two-hour finale on Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls.
Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.
Contestants for Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season, thanks to Rogers, are listed below. Click here to learn more about each contestant.
ALBERTA
ERIC KANE – Singer/Musician, Spruce Grove
EYE CANDY COMPANY – Dance Act, Edmonton
JEFF NEWMAN – Magic Act, Calgary
JORDON HO – Singer/Musician, Edmonton
LEVI STANFORD – Singer/Musician, Cardston
LISA BAKER – Comedy Act, Edmonton
SAM BENTY – Novelty, Calgary
STERLING V SCOTT – Comedy Act, Edmonton
BRITISH COLUMBIA
CROSS PARALLEL – Singer/Musician, Chilliwack
DANIEL POWTER – Singer/Musician, Vernon
DR. BRAD GOOSEBERRY – Novelty, Victoria
ESHAN SOBTI – Singer/Musician, Mission
FRESHH 2.0 – Dance Act, Vancouver
FUNKANOMETRY – Dance Act, Vancouver Island
HOLLY MELVILLE – Singer/Musician, Victoria
HUMUZZA – Dance Act, Surrey
MANINDER WARAICH – Comedy Act, Victoria
MOM BOP – Vocal Group, Vancouver
NORBERT THE TOAD – Novelty, Vancouver
RACHEL CHIU – Singer/Musician, Vancouver
TERA DRUM – Singer/Musician, Langley City
MANITOBA
THOSE GUYS – Vocal Group, Winnipeg
NEW BRUNSWICK
MAGGIE THE GOALIE – Animal Act, Tracadie
SAM BABIN – Singer/Musician, Moncton
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
HAROLD BUTLER – Novelty, St. John’s
MATTHEW COOPER – Singer/Musician, Carbonear
NOVA SCOTIA
ADAM COOKE – Novelty, Port Hawksbury
TRAVIS LINDSAY – Comedy Act, Halifax
VICENZO RAVINA – Magic Act, Halifax
ONTARIO
ACRO ACADEMY – Stunt, Oakville
ALEXANDRA BURGIO – Stunt, St. Catherines
ALICIA KAYLEY – Singer/Musician, Ottawa
ASHWYN SINGH – Comedy Act, Toronto
BALLOON MAESTRO – Novelty, Toronto
BEN STAGER – Comedy Act, Kitchener-Waterloo
BONGGUN KIM – Comedy Act, Toronto
BRIAR NOLET – Dance Act, Oakville
CARMEL KALLEMAA – Dance Act, Toronto
CARSON & TAYLOR – Magic Act, Toronto
DAMIAN SHILLIS – Dance Act, Burlington
DANA SCHIEMANN – Novelty, Toronto
DRASTIC – Singer/Musician, Toronto
EKATERINA – Magic Act, Barrie
ELENA – Singer/Musician, Toronto
ESSENCE WILLIAMS – Novelty, Glencoe
FOX REVETT – Singer/Musician, Toronto
GORDON NEILL – Novelty, Toronto
GREAT CANADIAN DUELING PIANOS – Novelty, Toronto
HEATHER NICHOLSON – Novelty, Ajax
JAIME BRUNO – Novelty, Toronto
JAMES CHAPESKIE – Singer/Musician, Waterloo
JERRI GALLAUGHER – Animal Act, Mulmer
JESSE – Novelty, St. Catherines
JOEL VAN VLIET – Comedy Act, Queenston
JOHN MUIRHEAD – Singer/Musician, Toronto
KAIRO MCLEAN – Singer/Musician, Scarborough
KIBRA & FORTUNE – Animal Act, Toronto
LIZ UNDERHILL – Singer/Musician, St. Thomas
LUKA & JENALYN – Dance Act, Toronto
MARIELLA LAROSE – Singer/Musician, Toronto
MARK CLEARVIEW – Magic Act, Toronto
MARK LEWIS – Magic Act, Toronto
MIKE GLENNEY – Dance Act, Waterdown
MISS T THE BUBBLE QUEEN – Novelty, Cambridge
NATALIE MORRIS – Singer/Musician, Toronto
NOAH KOSTA – Singer/Musician, Maple
NOAH TAJU GEORGE – Novelty, Oshawa
PEPE – Comedy Act, Vaughan
PROFESSOR DAN THE HARMONICA MAN – Novelty, Warkworth
RON DESCHENES – Novelty, Toronto
RORY GARDINER – Comedy Act, Ottawa
RORY VAN ULFT – Stunt, Ottawa
ROY ZIV – Novelty, Richmond Hill
SAI JUTTUKONDA – Singer/Musician, King City
SAM TAJU NINAN – Singer/Musician, Oshawa
SANSKRITI ARTS – Dance Act, Mississauga
SIMON ZENKER – Stunt, Elmira
SLAVIC BLING – Novelty, Toronto
SOON KEUN KWON – Singer/Musician, Mississauga
STEVE GOODTIME – Novelty, Holland Landing
STEVE KASE – Novelty, Toronto
STITCHES – Stunt, St. Catherines
SUPER SLICK DUDE – Novelty, Toronto
THE ULTIMUTTS – Animal Act, Sparta
TRISH O’BRIEN – Singer/Musician, Richmond Hill
TROY JAMES – Stunt, Brampton
WALLACE WONG – Novelty, Mississauga
YUVIN MARASINI – Singer/Musician, Ajax
ZACH MCCABE – Singer/Musician, Aylmer
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
MEGAN & CAMERON – Dance Act, Charlottetown
QUEBEC
AIR SUP ACROYOGA – Novelty, Ste-Agathe des Monts
BAO HOANG – Magic Act, Montreal
CLIQUE – Dance Act, Saint-Basile-le-Grand
DADDY COOL – Dance Act, Sainte-Julie
EVE PARKER FINLEY – Singer/Musician, Montreal
FRANCOIS OUIMET – Singer/Musician, Montreal
ICEBOXSOUND – Singer/Musician, Montreal
JADE MATHIEU – Singer/Musician, Longueuil
LIANA ADAM – Singer/Musician, Farnham
MARIE-JOSEE & JASON – Dance Act, Montreal
MAT & MYM – Stunt, Quebec City
RAPHAEL LAROCQUE – Singer/Musician, Quebec City
THE AMAZING TODSKY – Magic Act, Montreal
THERE IS A BALL ON MY HEAD – Novelty, Montreal
TOGETHER FOR PEACE – Novelty, Levis
WINSLOW DANCERS – Dance Act, Stornoway
WOODY BELFORT – Stunt, Montreal
SASKATCHEWAN
KELLY TAYLOR – Comedy Act, Prince Albert
MITCHELL HRYCAN – Magic Act, Saskatoon
REBECCA STRONG – Singer/Musician, Prince Albert
TERRI ANNE STRONGARM – Singer/Musician, Balcarres
ABROAD
CHIMERA – Stunt, Las Vegas
DAN MEYER – Stunt, Phoenix, Arizona
DUO DESIRE – Stunt, Las Vegas
NICOLAS RIBS – Magic Act, Lyon, France
WILLIAM BRANDON – Stunt, Los Angeles
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
About Citytv
Citytv and Citytv.com offer viewers intensely-local and diverse content through its seven television stations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, and Montreal, along with the award-winning Citytv app, which is available on iOS, Android, Samsung TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV Stick devices, plus Citytv+ available with Prime Video. Citytv delivers an entertaining mix of Canadian and acquired prime-time programming, news, and lifestyle content from influential brands such as Breakfast Television, Cityline, and CityNews. Citytv is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications. (TSX, NYSE: RCI).
About Fremantle
Fremantle is one of the world’s largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of Entertainment, Drama & Film and Documentaries. Operating in 27 territories we are a proudly independent group of content creators. We produce and deliver high-quality multi-genre IP including some of the biggest entertainment formats, most watched international dramas, award winning films and hard-hitting documentaries, amplifying local stories on a global scale. From Idols to The Mosquito Coast, The Price is Right to The Hand of God, The Farmer Wants A Wife to Arctic Drift, Family Feud to My Brilliant Friend and Bones & All to Planet Sex our focus is simple – we create and deliver irresistible entertainment. We are also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment with more than 470 million fans across 2,000 social channels and over 34 billion views per year across all platforms. Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann. For more information, please visit www.fremantle.com, follow us on Twitter @FremantleHQ and Instagram @fremantle or visit our LinkedIn page.
About McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc.
Established in 2014, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. (MEM) is a leading factual, lifestyle and reality production company, creating high-rated, original content for Canadian and US broadcasters. MEM’s strong development slate and accelerated investment continues to answer the rapidly changing needs of broadcasters and streamers, and has resulted in expansive growth, bringing exciting, original content to diverse audiences worldwide. The company is rooted in strong, foundational relationships with strategic partners, buyers, and creatives alike. MEM constantly delivers beyond what’s expected, and ensures its content meets the highest industry and creative standards.
About SYCO Entertainment
Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, is an independent entertainment company which owns TV formats such as “Got Talent” and “The X Factor”. Got Talent is officially the world’s most successful reality TV format; America’s Got Talent remains the No1 summer series in the US for the past 15 years; The X Factor is the most successful music TV format in history delivering more global chart stars than any other show. These two shows are currently on air in more than 180 countries and are watched by more than a billion people each year. Artists discovered on his TV formats have sold over 600 million records and Simon has launched more superstar careers than any other in history including One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony, CNCO, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, James Arthur, Paul Potts, and Susan Boyle. During his career and partnership with Sony Music, he also launched Il Divo and Westlife.
