Eminence Rise Media Announces the Inclusion of a Major Painting by Kazimir Malevich in the Suprematist Catalog Raisonné

NEW YORK, NY, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eminence Rise Media is thrilled to announce the inclusion of one of the major paintings by the famous Russian Artist, Kazimir Malevich on the front cover of the Suprematist Catalog Raisonné. This reference work will be essential to the world of art to know the provenance and authenticity of the works of these great Artists who have marked the history of art of "the Russian avant-garde" of the 20th century. Born in Kiev, to an ethnic Polish family, Kazimir Malevich (1879-1935), was a Russian avant-garde artist and art theorist, whose pioneering work and writing influenced the development of abstract art in the 20th century.

The Suprematist Catalog Raisonné to be published in 2025 will feature the artworks that was looted and seized in the 1930s by the USSR government from dissident artists of the generation of Russian suprematism. From 1990, after the fall of communism, the Russian Government organized the liquidation of property looted in 1930, including the works of Dissident Artists. This is how the Russian collector and art dealer, Itzhak Zarug acquired almost all the works of art sold privately by the Russian government in 1994 and bought back all the works scattered in foreign collections, including a major work by Kazimir Malevich, the most influential spiritual artist of his generation. It was Kazimir Malevich who gave birth to the "Suprematism" manifesto.

This book relates the history of the provenance and the exceptional journey of these major works straight from the artists' studios, seized looted, sequestered, walled up and kept secretly in the Kremlin for decades were found and came to light in 1994 when the Russian government regained its rights, put back on the market all the goods looted in 1930, in particular all these works. The great merchant Itzhak Zarug bought almost all the works to make the largest collection of Russian avant-garde Suprematist artists who will mark a major turning point in the history of art!





This painting was exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in Paris in January 2024, and was part of the Soviet sale of art, that was nationalized after the Bolshevik Revolution in the 1920's. Later, in the early 1990's, the Soviet Government sold this piece of art to a western collector. This painting by Kazimir Malevich reminds us of the importance of learning from history and working together to preserve peace and highlights the power of art as a generator of peace. The painting emphasizes, that art has the power to generate peace by confronting us with the realities of the world and inviting us to act for a better future. This shows us that art is not limited to aesthetic beauty, but that it can also be a tool for social transformation and the promotion of peace.

Kazimir Malevich had a profound influence on the development of non-objective, or abstract art, in the 20th century. Malevich worked in a variety of styles, but he is mostly known for his contribution to the formation of a true Russian avant-garde post-World War I through his own unique philosophy of perception and painting, which he termed Suprematism. His concept of Suprematism sought to develop a form of expression that moved as far as possible from the world of natural forms and subject matter to access "the supremacy of pure feeling" and spirituality.

His recognition began in the 1970s. Since then, numerous retrospectives around the world have established Kazimir Malevich as one of the masters of abstract art and his paintings are preserved in the greatest museums in the world. In 2016, Kasimir Malevich's Suprematist Composition sold for $85.8 million at Christie's Auction House, breaking the record for a work of Russian Art.





The works of these Major Artists of this troubled period in the History of humanity, will reveal powerful supreme forces, because in 2013, the entire collection of Itzhak Zarug was seized again but this time, under false pretexts, of " suspicion of counterfeits"! Finally, thanks to various research, expertise, scientific analyses, etc. prove Itzhak Zarug as the right owner and the works in their entirety are authentic. These Major artists who left an exceptional work as well as the owner, to whom we must pay tribute, for having had the strength and courage to overcome such trials can finally restore LIFE, BODY, and SOUL, to these priceless works which can regain their rights and the short history of art.

