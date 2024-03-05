U.S. Personal Finance Software Market to Reach $343 Million by 2026 at 5.0% CAGR: AMR

A comprehensive U.S. personal finance software market analysis along with factors that drive and restrict the growth is provided.” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. personal finance software market was estimated at $232.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to hit $343 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019–2026.

The rise in need to track & manage income, the surge in use of the mobile application and an increase in dependency on the Internet have boosted the growth of the U.S. personal finance software market. However, the availability of open-source solutions hampers the market. However, growing awareness among people toward the use of personal finance monitoring is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The U.S. personal finance software market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user. Based on the product, the market is divided into web-based software and mobile-based software. The mobile-based software segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than half of the market, owing to increased customer preference to use this software as its increased flexibility in managing personal finance software. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, the market is bifurcated into small business users and individual consumers. The small business users segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market as this software helps small business users to make smart investment decisions by monitoring spending trends and tracking financial goals. However, the individual consumer segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the study period.

The U.S. personal finance software market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as IGG Software, Inc., doxo Inc., Quicken Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Moneyspire Inc., You Need a Budget LLC, Personal Capital Corporation, Buxfer, Inc., Qapital, Inc., and CountAbout Corporation.

Key Findings of the U.S. Personal Finance Software Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. personal finance software market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of U.S. Personal Finance Software market share, along with key player service offerings and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry

Increase in use of mobile-based personal finance software such as Venmo, LearnVest, PayPal, and others across different areas of operations is expected to drive the U.S. personal finance software market growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the mobile based personal finance software segment accounted for close to three fourth of the market share of the U.S. personal finance software market in 2019.

The mobile-based personal finance software segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR compared to web-based personal finance software segment throughout the forecast period.

