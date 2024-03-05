CE attends opening of National People’s Congress in Beijing

MACAU, March 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today attended the opening of the second session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), in Beijing and listened to the Report on the Work of the Government delivered by the Premier of the State Council, Mr Li Qiang.

Premier Li mentioned in the Report that the Central Government would continue fully and accurately to implement in a steadfast manner the “One country, two systems” principle; “Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong”, “Macao people governing Macao”; the principle of a high degree of autonomy; the adherence to law-based governance over Hong Kong and Macao; the implementation of the “patriots governing Hong Kong” principle, and the “patriots governing Macao” principle. The Central Government would support Hong Kong and Macao to develop their respective economies; improve the well-being of their people; proactively participate in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; better integrate into the country’s overall development; and maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao.

The Chief Executive, on behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Central Government for its long-standing care and support regarding the development of Macao, and the well-being of its residents.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and a crucial year for achieving the goals of the 14th Five-Year Plan. The ongoing “Two Sessions” (the NPC, and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, known as the CPPCC), will open a new chapter in building China into a great modern country in all respects, and to advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.

The Chief Executive stressed that the MSAR Government would join hands with various sectors of society, in order earnestly to study, implement, and carry out the spirit of the “Two Sessions”; strive to open a new chapter in the successful practise of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics; and achieve steady and far-reaching progress to welcome three important events. These were: the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China; the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland; and the 3rd anniversary of the establishment of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the realisation of the first-phase development goals of the Cooperation Zone.

Mr Ho hoped that the Macao deputies to the NPC and to the CPPCC would continue to carry out their duties diligently and play an even more active role in contributing to the progress of the country, the advancement of Macao, and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.