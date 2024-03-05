2024 Macao International Parade, an event of cultural integration to liven up the “City of Performing Arts”, will be held on 24 March

MACAU, March 5 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S. A. and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S. A., the “2024 Macao International Parade”, celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, will be held on 24 March. Upholding the spirit of “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration”, this year’s Parade has entered its tenth edition. With an expanded scale, the Parade features over 80 local groups and participating groups from across the world, in an estimated number of 1,800 participants, bringing artistic performances of different styles and participating groups with conceptual themes, strengthening the synergy of the event, increasing promotional activities and pre-events in the community and historic districts, extending the influence of the Parade, thereby consolidating exchanges between civilisations and showcasing Macao’s unique charm to the world, livening up the “City of Performing Arts”.

The press conference of the “2024 Macao International Parade” was held on 5 March at the Macao Cultural Centre, and was attended by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Vice Presidents of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheong Lai San and Cheang Kai Meng; the Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Wong Ka Ki; the Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Fire Services Bureau, Lam Chon Sang; the member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Isabel Celeste Jorge; the Head of Tourism Product and Events Department of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Jennifer Si Tou; the Acting Chief of Sports Facility Management Department of the Sports Bureau, Mok Chi Hang; the Acting Head of the Department of Operational Planning of the Public Security Police Force, Un Kim Fong; the Acting Head of the Coordination Division of the Traffic Bureau, Cheng Hoi Kin; the Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM, Catarina Lio; the Senior Vice President of Special Projects, Product Strategy and Development of Sands China Ltd., Julian Chow; the Senior Vice President of Marketing of SJM Resorts, S. A., Joseph Liu; the Chief Marketing Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited, Zoe Zou; the Vice President of Public Relations of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Linda Wong; the Executive Director of Corporate Communications of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Chimmy Leung; the Acting Chairman of the Executive Committee of Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., Ma Kam Keong; the Vice President of Air Macau Company Limited, Zhang Yun; the President of the Macao General Union of Neighbourhood Associations, Lei Cheok Kuan; and the President of the Macao General Union of Neighbourhood Associations, Manuel Iok Pui Ferreira. An introduction of the programme was presented and excellent performances by representatives of local art groups were held, which kicked off the Parade with jubilant vibes

A large procession of participating groups to enrich the multicultural performing arts event

This year’s Parade will feature art groups from different countries and regions including Portugal, Brazil, Mozambique, Togolese Republic, France, Spain, Norway, United Kingdom, Italy, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, as well as 64 local participating groups, including some of the art groups that have participated in the previous editions of the Parade, in an estimated number of nearly 1,800 artists, bringing a wonderful feast of cultural exchange to the public. New categories are also added for the local parade group this year, including the “Parade of Large-Scale Artistic Installations” featuring portable installations such as gigantic puppets and delivery backpacks, and the “Special Planning Parade” featuring creative collaboration series by art groups in different arts disciplines from Macao, the Greater Bay Area and other regions.

Closing performance integrated with digital technological elements presented and a distinctive VIVA Carnival staged along the Parade route

The performing groups will depart from the Ruins of St. Paul’s, pass through the old streets and alleys in the Historic Centre of Macao and arrive at the bustling Largo de S. Domingos, where they will interact closely with residents and tourists. They will then continue to go through the Senado Square and Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, giving their best performances to compete for a range of different prizes. The VIVA Carnival will be presented at Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, featuring a rich variety of games, workshops, interactive booths, and music video selfie devices, where spectators can make a film, spreading the festive atmosphere of the Parade. A number of parade artists in dazzling costumes will show up to share their joy with spectators at Avenida Doutor Stanley Ho. The closing performance, a feast of “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration”, will be held at the Sai Van Lake Square, presenting an unparalleled immersive experience to the public with a combination of innovative ideas and digital technologies.

Participating groups to perform and a street art carnival to be launched in the community

This year, the Parade is jointly organised by IC and the six integrated resorts for the first time. Performing groups of different styles will show up in integrated resorts and neighbourhoods from 17 to 22 March, and a street art carnival will also be staged at Largo de S. Domingos and Praça de Jorge Álvares on 23 March, giving the public a first glimpse into the fascinating Parade. In addition, further promotional activities such as a photography contest and interactive games will also be rolled out, in the hope of inviting more members of the public to participate in the annual event and enjoy its jubilant atmosphere.

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, the “2024 Macao International Parade” is jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the six integrated resorts, and supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Public Security Police Force, the Transport Bureau, the Fire Services Bureau, the Sports Bureau, and the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Air Macau Co., Ltd. and the Macao General Union of Neighbourhood Associations. TDM - Teledifusão de Macau S.A. is the designated live television broadcaster. The Cultural Affairs Bureau also receives the support from the Industry and Commerce Federation of Macau Central and Southern District.

The Parade has entered its tenth edition since its first edition in 2011 and has become one of the events in celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, drawing the participation of residents and tourists from all over the world. The Cultural Affairs Bureau hopes to strengthen the international cultural and artistic exchanges through the event, leverage Macao’s role as a bridge serving as “a base for exchange and cooperation with Chinese culture as the mainstream and the coexistence of different cultures”, thus building Macao into a City of Performing Arts.

In order to allow more spectators to enjoy the lively atmosphere, TDM - Teledifusão de Macau, S.A. will broadcast the entire event live through “TDM Ou Mun” and “TDM Entertainment” TV channels. As TDM has stationed in the Peral River Delta, covering a population of more than 100 million, the public can enjoy the Macao International Parade through the live broadcast. Moreover, outdoor screens will be installed in several locations, including Iao Hon Garden, the leisure area at Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro and outdoor space next to the Flower City Garden, Rua de Coimbra, Taipa. On the day of the Parade, crowd control measures will be implemented and some streets will be temporarily closed to traffic. The public is thus advised to go to the Parade venues on foot or by public transport.

For more information about the Parade, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/macaoparade, or follow IC’s official WeChat account “ICMacao”, the “Macao International Parade” page on Facebook and Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.