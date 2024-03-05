Smart Worker Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2030 | Siemens, SAP, Capgemini
Stay up to date with Smart Worker Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Smart Worker market size is estimated to increase by USD 15.7 Billion at a CAGR of 19.24% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 5.2 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Worker market to witness a CAGR of 19.24% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Smart Worker Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Smart Worker market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
— Criag Francis
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Smart Worker market. The Smart Worker market size is estimated to increase by USD 15.7 Billion at a CAGR of 19.24% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 5.2 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Siemens AG (Germany), SAP SE (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Bosch Group (Germany), Capgemini SE (France), Orange Business Services (France), Vodafone Group Plc (United Kingdom), Sodexo (France), Atos SE (France), Philips (Netherlands), SASOL Limited (South Africa), MTN Group (South Africa), Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia), Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd (South Africa), Telkom SA SOC Ltd (South Africa), Etisalat Group (United Arab Emirates), SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation) (Saudi Arabia), Safaricom Limited (Kenya), Qatar Petroleum (Qatar), Naspers Limited (South Africa), Others
Definition:
The term "Smart Worker market" refers to the evolving landscape of employment and labor where individuals possess a diverse set of skills, competencies, and adaptability to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven and dynamic work environment. It encompasses the collective workforce that demonstrates high proficiency in utilizing technological tools, digital skills, and innovative approaches to enhance productivity, efficiency, and problem-solving capabilities in their respective roles and industries. Smart Workers are adept at using various digital technologies, software, and tools relevant to their job roles. They leverage these technologies to streamline workflows, automate tasks, and improve overall efficiency.
Market Trends:
• Adoption of wearable devices such as smartwatches, smart glasses, and wearable sensors equipped with IoT capabilities to enhance worker safety, efficiency, and productivity.
• Implementation of AR/VR technologies to provide remote assistance, training modules, and real-time information overlays, aiding workers in complex tasks and maintenance procedures.
• Deployment of IoT devices and connectivity solutions in industrial environments, enabling better monitoring of equipment, predictive maintenance, and improved communication among workers.
Market Drivers:
• The ongoing digitization of industries, adoption of automation, and the shift towards smart factories and connected workplaces are driving the implementation of smart worker technologies.
• Growing focus on creating worker-centric environments that prioritize safety, comfort, and efficiency, thereby fostering the adoption of smart technologies to support these goals.
• The pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote work solutions, creating opportunities for smart tools that facilitate remote collaboration and communication among workers.
Market Opportunities:
• Opportunities exist for smart technologies to improve worker safety through real-time monitoring of vital signs, predictive maintenance, and hazard detection in hazardous environments.
• Smart solutions can streamline workflows, optimize task allocation, and enhance overall productivity by providing workers with real-time information and guidance.
• Opportunities in using AR/VR technologies for immersive training experiences, skill development, and on-the-job guidance to enhance worker capabilities.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Smart Worker market segments by Types: Hardware, Software, Services
Detailed analysis of Smart Worker market segments by Applications: Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Power & Utilities, Others
Major Key Players of the Market: Siemens AG (Germany), SAP SE (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Bosch Group (Germany), Capgemini SE (France), Orange Business Services (France), Vodafone Group Plc (United Kingdom), Sodexo (France), Atos SE (France), Philips (Netherlands), SASOL Limited (South Africa), MTN Group (South Africa), Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia), Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd (South Africa), Telkom SA SOC Ltd (South Africa), Etisalat Group (United Arab Emirates), SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation) (Saudi Arabia), Safaricom Limited (Kenya), Qatar Petroleum (Qatar), Naspers Limited (South Africa), Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Smart Worker market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Smart Worker market.
- -To showcase the development of the Smart Worker market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Smart Worker market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Smart Worker market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Smart Worker market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
EMEA Smart Worker Market Breakdown by Application (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Power & Utilities, Others) by Type (Hardware, Software, Services) by Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Cellular, Others) and by Geography (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Nordics, Rest of Europe)
