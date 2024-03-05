EU and China discuss Russian war against Ukraine and just peace formula

On 4 March, representatives of the European External Action Service and China met in Brussels to discuss Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and ways to promote a just and sustainable peace.

The EU was represented by the EEAS Managing Directors for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Michael Siebert, and for Asia and the Pacific, Niclas Kvarnström,and the Chinese side by the Special Envoy of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui.

The EU side underlined Russia’s full responsibility for the unprovoked and unjustified aggression, stressing that respect for the principles of the UN Charter and Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be the cornerstone of any final settlement.

“The EU highlighted that Russia’s war is an existential threat for its security and that therefore China’s position on the war inevitably impacts our bilateral relationship,” the EEAS said in a press release. “The EU remains committed to supporting Ukraine with whatever it takes to prevail.”

The EU side also welcomed Special Envoy Li’s upcoming visit to Kyiv, which they hoped would provide the opportunity for substantive engagement by China with Ukraine.

The EU said it expected China to call on Russia to withdraw all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

The EU side reiterated its serious concerns regarding the significant volumes of dual use and advanced technology items being exported from China to Russia’s military industrial complex, and urged China to curb the flow of such items to Russia.

Both sides agreed to remain in touch on these critical issues.

