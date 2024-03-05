Lithium Argentina Announces Ganfeng Lithium Agrees to Acquire Interest in Pastos Grandes for $70M

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSX/NYSE: LAAC) (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it and certain of its subsidiaries have executed a definitive agreement (the “Transaction”) with a subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. (“Ganfeng Lithium”,) whereby Ganfeng Lithium agrees to acquire $70 million in newly issued shares of Proyecto Pastos Grandes S.A. (“PGCo”), the Company’s indirect wholly-owned Argentinian subsidiary holding the Pastos Grandes project (“Pastos Grandes” or “Project”) in Salta, Argentina, which is expected to represent an approximate 15% interest in PGCo and the Project.

Pastos Grandes is an advanced stage lithium brine project acquired by the Company in early 2022 with the acquisition of Millennial Lithium Inc. The Project is in the same basin as the Sal de la Puna project (together, the “Pastos Grandes Basin”), adjacent to Ganfeng Lithium’s Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes project (“PPG”) and 100 km from the operating Caucharí-Olaroz project (“Caucharí-Olaroz”) jointly owned and operated by Lithium Argentina and Ganfeng Lithium.

HIGHLIGHTS

Ganfeng Lithium agrees to acquire $70M in newly issued shares of PGCo, which is expected to represent an approximate 15% interest of PGCo

Ganfeng Lithium, with support of Lithium Argentina, to undertake preparation of a regional development plan for the Pastos Grandes Basin and PPG, expected to be finalized by the end of 2024

Technical collaboration ongoing to explore benefits of Ganfeng Lithium’s direct lithium extraction (“ DLE ”) technology to complement the existing conventional solar evaporation process at Pastos Grandes

”) technology to complement the existing conventional solar evaporation process at Pastos Grandes Proceeds to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and support development and operating activities in Argentina

Offtake rights for PGCo remain uncommitted; Company is exploring opportunities to bring in new customers and financing to accelerate and support development of a global lithium chemical supply chain

The Transaction is expected to close in Q2 2024

“The Transaction with Ganfeng Lithium demonstrates our long-term commitment to Salta and the sustainable development of Argentina’s lithium industry,” commented John Kanellitsas Executive Chairman, interim CEO and President. “While we continue to prioritize the ramp up at Caucharí-Olaroz, already among the largest lithium brine operations in Argentina, the Transaction further strengthens our balance sheet and enhances our growth plans by leveraging our existing teams and nearby operations.”

TRANSACTION DETAILS



Pursuant to the Transaction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ganfeng Lithium will subscribe for share capital of PGCo in consideration for an aggregate cash subscription price of no more than $70 million. Proceeds of the subscription are to be allocated to the advancement of the Company's lithium projects in Argentina. On closing of the Transaction, Ganfeng Lithium is entitled to a potential adjustment of up to an additional 1.6% interest in PGCo, based on an independent resource estimation process; no adjustment is currently anticipated by the Company.

In connection with the subscription, Lithium Argentina and Ganfeng Lithium will execute a shareholders agreement (the “Shareholders’ Agreement”) that, among other terms, provides for limited term rights and obligations as between the parties, including the following: (i) from the closing date until December 31, 2024, a standstill on the sale of an interest in Pastos Grandes; (ii) during the course of 2025, enhanced consent rights in favour of Ganfeng Lithium in respect of operational matters, as well as a right of first refusal in favour of Ganfeng Lithium over a sale of an interest in PGCo at the same valuation as that applicable to the Transaction (with the Company having a right of first refusal over a sale by Ganfeng Lithium of its interest); and (iii) from closing through to December 31, 2025, a right in favour of Ganfeng Lithium to acquire an aggregate 50% interest in Pastos Grandes upon a change of control of the Company by subscribing for share capital of PGCo in consideration for an incremental cash subscription price of $330 million for the aggregate price of $400 million.

Completion of the Transaction is expected in Q2 2024 subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including regulatory approvals of the People’s Republic of China and settlement of applicable transaction agreements.

PASTOS GRANDES PROJECT – REGIONAL MAP









FAIRNESS OPINION



Cormark Securities Inc. has provided a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors that, as of the date of such opinion and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications set out in such opinion, and such other matters as Cormark Securities Inc. considered relevant, the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to Lithium Argentina.

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA



Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., is ramping up production of the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.

The Company currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE, under the ticker symbol “LAAC.”

CURRENCY

All amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise noted.

