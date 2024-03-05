Merit Medical to Host Evening of Innovation during the 2024 Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Annual Scientific Meeting

Merit Medical to host SIR attendees at Salt Lake City headquarters and SIR booth 320

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader of healthcare technology, announced today a series of events for clinicians attending the 2024 SIR Annual Meeting. These educational events will take place at Merit’s headquarters and at SIR booth 320.



On March 26, Merit will host an Evening of Innovation at its Salt Lake City headquarters from 6:30 p.m.– 9:00 p.m. During the evening, guests will hear from Merit’s Chairman and CEO, Fred Lampropoulos, attend a reception, tour Merit’s manufacturing facility, and learn firsthand about Merit’s history of innovation.

Throughout SIR, Merit will host the following educational events at booth 320:

“The Surfacer® Inside-Out® System, a Safe and Approved Procedure to Restore and Preserve Vascular Access in Chronically Occluded Central Veins”

with Amir Noor, MD Interventional Radiologist (Monday, March 25, 2:35 p.m.–2:55 p.m.)

“Steerable Vertebral Augmentation & RF Ablation in an Office Setting”

with Dana Dunleavy, MD Interventional Radiologist (Tuesday, March 26, 12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m.)

“Access: The Good to Know and the Must Know”

with Darren Klass, MD Interventional Radiologist (Tuesday, March 26, 2:35 p.m.–2:55 p.m.)

“PAE: Key Concepts in Patient Selection, Technical Success, and Optimizing Clinical Outcomes.”

with Jason Hoffmann, MD Interventional Radiologist (Wednesday, March 27, 12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m.)

Register for these educational events.

“We welcome SIR and its members to Salt Lake City, home of Merit’s corporate headquarters and where Merit was founded thirty-seven years ago,” said Mr. Lampropoulos. “As a supporter of SIR, we share the organization’s commitment to educational opportunities and clinical research to advance the practice of interventional radiology. We are excited to share Merit’s full scope of interventional radiology offerings and solutions with this distinguished audience, furthering our mission to improve patient lives."

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,000 people worldwide.

