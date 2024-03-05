Elias Banda, A Reliable Medical Equipment Technician 

“The first thing I do when I report for work is to check on the solar system and assess how it is working, ” says 54-year-old Elias Banda, who has worked for 13 years with the Ministry of Health as a dedicated medical equipment technician.

Elias, currently stationed at Maramba Clinic in Livingstone, describes his job as critical in continuously providing reliable health services. He explains that “the laboratory and Smartcare systems both rely on the solar power system and that any solar system failure would ultimately paralyse the health facility’s operations.”

He adds that he is responsible for ensuring that the system is always in perfect working condition and reporting any faults to the relevant authorities for swift action.

The Deputy Sister in charge at the clinic, Ms Yvonne Chinungo, describes Elias as a very reliable person.

“You can call on Elias at any time. He is always available for us whenever we have a challenge, whether with the solar power system or any other medical equipment,” she adds “he is a key person in our operations because we can’t proceed with any procedure whenever there is a challenge with the equipment unless he comes in to help resolve it.”

Elias personifies the saying that not all superheroes wear capes. Much as he performs a background role and is mostly not seen by the public, his role is as critical as any other role in effectively providing a seamless flow of health services.

CIDRZ, through its CDC-sponsored TRAILS project, is proud of people like Elias, who have been critical in the maintenance of solar systems installed in health facilities around the country.

Proper maintenance of the solar system will not only prolong the life span of the equipment but also contribute to the provision of reliable health services.