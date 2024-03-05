Creatio Announces Its Partnership with PT Indocyber Global Teknologi
This new partnership will help the company bring its composable no-code platform to more finserv organizations in IndonesiaBOSTON, MA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with PT Indocyber Global Teknologi. This new partnership will help bring Creatio’s composable no-code platform to more finserv organizations in Indonesia.
Indocyber is an integrated information and technology system provider. Indocyber is dedicated to delivering highly effective solutions in Information Systems. By leveraging Creatio's cutting-edge no-code platform and Indocyber's expertise in delivering digital transformation solutions, finserv companies can significantly increase their teams' efficiency through automating workflows and CRM.
Kresno Budoyo, Director of Indocyber, says: "In collaboration with Creatio, we commit to providing customers with products and solutions that not only employ cutting-edge technologies, but also bring added value to end users. The key benefits of Creatio’s no-code platform include the freedom to own automation and increased business process efficiency that enable operational excellence and growth.”
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
“Thanks to continuous investment into platform innovations and support of our channel partners, Creatio has become the platform of choice for thousands of businesses worldwide. We are thrilled to welcome PT Indocyber Global Teknologi to our community and are looking forward to collaborating to empower even more organizations with our composable no-code platform,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About PT Indocyber Global Teknologi
Indocyber Global Teknologi is a digital transformation solutions and services company. Equipped with more than 20 years proven experience servicing top enterprises and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) companies in Indonesia and supported by 1200++ consultants and engineers, Indocyber is committed to delivering outcomes in terms of solutions. We maintain a startup mindset with over 20 years of experience, always embracing opportunities to learn and grow.
For more information, please visit www.indocyber.co.id
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
