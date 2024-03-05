Mattermost Completes Contract with U.S. Air Force 618th Air Operations Center to Deliver Real Time, Mission Critical Communications

Company releases new Command and Control capabilities to support U.S. Air Force Next Generation Information Technology for Rapid Global Mobility

Palo Alto, California, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost Inc., a secure collaboration platform for technical teams, today announced the completion of a $750,000 AFWERX SBIR Phase II contract for the development of message priority, acknowledgement and persistent notification capabilities to support command and control (C2). Completed just 18 months after the contract’s announcement in May 2022, the newly-deployed ChatOps features ensure timely response to urgent messages through key features now available to servicemen through the Mattermost application.

Developed for the 618th Air Operations Center (AOC) of the United States Air Force Air Mobility Command, the four new features address C2 challenges with response time to mission-critical requests for information. Air Force operators of any kind using Mattermost can leverage the features developed under this AFWERX Phase II to enhance mission intelligence shareability in real-time.

Message Priority - Enables airmen conducting operations to indicate message urgency to AOC flight managers in real time to rapidly communicate changing conditions and dynamically adapt in theater.

“We’re pleased to launch these ChatOps capabilities to support command and control operations, enabling thousands of airmen to securely collaborate as mission conditions evolve,” said Corey Hulen, CTO and Co-founder of Mattermost. “We want to thank the Tanker Airlift Control Center at Scott Air Force Base and Digital Aircrew Initiative stakeholders for their support, guidance and partnership throughout the development process to ensure Mattermost meets the needs of the 618 AOC.”

Mattermost currently has three active SBIR Phase II contracts, including the recently-announced Mattermost integration with AFRL's Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) program to enhance and develop new ChatOps capabilities for the U.S. Air Force.

About Mattermost

Mattermost provides secure, workflow-centric collaboration for technical and operational teams that need to meet nation-state-level security and trust requirements. We serve technology, public sector, national defense, and financial services industries with customers ranging from tech giants to the world’s largest banks, to the U.S. Department of Defense and governmental agencies around the world.

Our self-hosted and cloud offerings provide integrated team messaging, audio and screen share, workflow automation and project management on an open-source platform vetted and deployed by the world’s most secure and mission critical organizations. We co-build the future of collaboration with over 4,000 open-source project contributors who’ve provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared product vision, which is translated into 20 languages.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 6,028 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

