Gen AI in Finance and Accounting Market Size & Trends

IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Narrative Science, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, Google LLC, Salesforce, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Sage Group, and SAP SE, among others are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global gen AI in finance and accounting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.2% from 2024 to 2029.



The growth of the global gen AI in finance and accounting market is driven by the increasing complexity of financial transactions and the growing demand for real-time analytics.

Key Market Trends

Enhanced Data Analytics: Gen AI enables finance and accounting professionals to analyze large volumes of data more efficiently, leading to better insights for decision-making, risk management, and compliance.

Automation of Routine Tasks: Generative AI streamlines repetitive tasks like data entry, reconciliation, and reporting, freeing up time for finance teams to focus on higher-value activities such as strategic planning and analysis.

Improved Fraud Detection: Gen AI offers advanced capabilities for detecting anomalies and patterns indicative of fraudulent activities, helping organizations enhance their fraud prevention measures and safeguard financial assets.





Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Gen AI in Finance and Accounting Market - Forecast to 2029''

Key Market Insights

As per the deployment mode outlook, the cloud segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global gen AI in finance and accounting market from 2024 to 2029

As per the type outlook, the solutions segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global gen AI in finance and accounting market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Solutions

Services

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Credit Scoring

Fraud Detection

Risk Management

Forecasting & Reporting

Others





By Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Cloud

On-premises

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





