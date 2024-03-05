Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,952 in the last 365 days.

Gen AI in Finance and Accounting Market Size & Trends

IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Narrative Science, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, Google LLC, Salesforce, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Sage Group, and SAP SE, among others are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global gen AI in finance and accounting market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.2% from 2024 to 2029.

The growth of the global gen AI in finance and accounting market is driven by the increasing complexity of financial transactions and the growing demand for real-time analytics.

Key Market Trends

  • Enhanced Data Analytics: Gen AI enables finance and accounting professionals to analyze large volumes of data more efficiently, leading to better insights for decision-making, risk management, and compliance.
  • Automation of Routine Tasks: Generative AI streamlines repetitive tasks like data entry, reconciliation, and reporting, freeing up time for finance teams to focus on higher-value activities such as strategic planning and analysis.
  • Improved Fraud Detection: Gen AI offers advanced capabilities for detecting anomalies and patterns indicative of fraudulent activities, helping organizations enhance their fraud prevention measures and safeguard financial assets.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Gen AI in Finance and Accounting Market - Forecast to 2029’’ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/gen-ai-in-finance-and-accounting-market-4465

Key Market Insights

  • As per the deployment mode outlook, the cloud segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global gen AI in finance and accounting market from 2024 to 2029
  • As per the type outlook, the solutions segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global gen AI in finance and accounting market from 2024 to 2029
  • Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
  • IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Narrative Science, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, Google LLC, Salesforce, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Sage Group, and SAP SE, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global gen AI in finance and accounting market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report:   https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/gen-ai-in-finance-and-accounting-market-4465

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Solutions
  • Services

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Credit Scoring
  • Fraud Detection
  • Risk Management
  • Forecasting & Reporting
  • Others

By Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Cloud
  • On-premises

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238 / +91 9769352498

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment 


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238 / +91 9769352498

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Gen AI in Finance and Accounting Market Size & Trends

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more