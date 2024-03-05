Sigyn Therapeutics™ to Present at Tomorrow’s Emerging Growth Conference

Live Online Presentation Scheduled at 12 pm EST on March 6th

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:”SIGY”), a development-stage medical technology company, announced today that its CEO, Jim Joyce will give a live presentation at tomorrow’s Emerging Growth Conference. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12 pm eastern standard time.

The presentation will include an update on Sigyn TherapyTM, a novel blood purification technology being advanced to address life-threatening conditions that are beyond the reach of drugs. Additionally, Mr. Joyce will review candidate products designed by the Company to enhance the benefit of chemotherapy and immunotherapeutic antibodies to treat cancer.

To attend the Sigyn Therapeutics presentation, register at:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1650531&tp_key=ca9510e531&sti=sigy

Subsequent to the presentation, Mr. Joyce will open the floor for questions, which can be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

For attendees who are unable to join the event, an archived webcast will be available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel:

http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference

About Sigyn Therapeutics™

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage medical technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company’s therapeutic candidates are each designed to overcome a clearly defined limitation in healthcare. These include the ImmunePrepTM platform, ChemoPrepTM, ChemoPureTM, and Sigyn TherapyTM.

ImmunePrepTM is a development-stage commercialization platform to enhance and extend the performance of immunotherapeutic antibodies, which account for nine of the top 15 best-selling cancer treatment drugs. ChemoPrepTM is designed to optimize the delivery of chemotherapy, the most commonly administered drug to treat cancer, while ChemoPureTM extracts off-target chemotherapy from the bloodstream to reduce patient toxicity.

Sigyn TherapyTM is a novel blood purification technology being advanced to treat pathogen-associated conditions that are not addressed with drug therapies. In vitro studies have demonstrated the ability of Sigyn TherapyTM to reduce the circulating prevalence of twelve pathogen and inflammatory disease targets from human blood plasma. Based on these outcomes, candidate treatment indications include drug resistant viral and bacterial infections, endotoxemia, and sepsis, the leading cause of hospital deaths in the United States. First-in-human feasibility studies of Sigyn TherapyTM plan to enroll end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients with endotoxemia and concurrent inflammation, which are highly prevalent and associated with increased mortality in the ESRD population.

To learn more about Sigyn Therapeutics, visit: www.SigynTherapeutics.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This information in this press release contains forward-looking statements of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this summary are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Sigyn's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences may include, without limitation, the Company's ability to clinically advance Sigyn Therapy in human studies required for market clearance, the Company's ability to manufacture Sigyn Therapy, the Company's ability to raise capital resources, and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

