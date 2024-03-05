Edible Garden Announces Appointment of Chanida Curnutt as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Compliance

BELVIDERE, NJ, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced that Chanida Curnutt has been appointed Senior Vice President of Business Development and Compliance.

Ms. Curnutt brings more than 13 years of experience in global business and transaction strategies, international trade and commerce, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. Her expertise spans direct investments in Southeast Asia, business structuring, international trade, supply chain management, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring, with a focus on the food & beverage, consumer staples, agriculture, and retail sectors. Before joining Edible Garden, Ms. Curnutt was an independent advisor to Oventure Investments Group where she developed and provided strategies and solutions to support global transactions, investments and projects in different industries, including for various businesses in the food and beverage industry. Prior to her time with Oventure Investment Group, Ms. Curnutt held the position of Senior Associate in the Tax Practice Group at leading global law firm Baker McKenzie's Bangkok office where she worked on US federal tax compliance issues within the firm's Washington D.C. office. Earlier in her career, she worked at SCL Nishmura where she participated in providing foreign direct investment advice, contract review and negotiation, due diligence, joint venture implementation, supply chain and trade structuring, company restructuring, and M&A support. Ms. Curnutt received a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand, and a Master of Laws (LLM) in Taxation at Georgetown University Law Center.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Chanida Curnutt to the Edible Garden team. Her dedication to enhancing health and wellness through organic, clean, and nutrient-rich products, aligns with our mission of fostering innovation in products that support healthier diets. We are confident that Chanida is the right person to help support the continued growth of the Company, from new business strategy to implementation. Furthermore, we believe that her comprehensive experience and insights into the Southeast Asian market will be invaluable as Edible Garden leverages international expansion opportunities. I look forward to her contributions as we continue to expand our brand as well as seek additional opportunities to accelerate revenue and increase profitability.”

