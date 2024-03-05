Season Health Announces Partnership with Steward Health Care Network, Providing Food-as-Medicine Programs to Address Hypertension and Nutrition Insecurity

The programs are designed to improve health outcomes for two diverse segments of patients in Massachusetts: those with hypertension and Medicaid members with both chronic conditions and nutrition insecurity.

Austin, TX, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Season Health, the leading food-as-medicine platform designed to address chronic condition management at scale, today announced a partnership with Steward Health Care Network, the largest physician-led private for-profit health care network in the United States. The partnership includes two comprehensive programs in Massachusetts: the first is focused on patients with hypertension and the second supports Medicaid patients with chronic conditions who are experiencing nutrition insecurity.

Season’s food-as-medicine platform is now available for more than 4,000 qualifying patients across the commercial and Medicaid populations through the Steward Hypertension Project and Steward Flex Services, a MassHealth program funded through a 1115 waiver program. Both evidence-based programs include one-on-one clinical nutrition support from Season’s network of registered dietitians, home delivery of affordable medically-tailored meals and groceries, ongoing nutrition education, monthly food credits, and an integrated benefits bank tailored to each population.

“Nearly half of all American adults have hypertension, which vastly increases the risk of cardiovascular disease,” said Season co-founder and CEO Josh Hix. “We also know that there is a correlation between nutrition insecurity and the incidence of chronic health conditions, which is why we have an ongoing commitment to serve Medicaid members and those living on lower incomes. We’re proud to partner with Steward to deliver our comprehensive, evidence-based clinical support while simultaneously addressing food and nutrition insecurity.”

Outcomes will be measured at the start and conclusion of each program, with the goal of reducing rates of Stage 2 Hypertension for patients in the Steward Hypertension Project and improving engagement and nutrition insecurity status for patients in the Steward Flex Services Program.

“This partnership with Season reflects our commitment to meeting the nutrition needs of our members and addressing health equity for our members across Massachusetts,” said Jennie Vital, Director, Medicaid ACO at Steward. “Season's evidence-based programs ensure that clinical care and medically-tailored food are both affordable and accessible, supporting improved outcomes for our members.”

About Season Health

Season Health is the only integrated clinical nutrition solution that drives engagement, outcomes and cost of care reduction across populations, powered by its food-as-medicine platform. With one of the largest networks of registered dietitians and a curated food market of national and local vendors, Season empowers individuals and their families to make informed, sustainable choices, measurably improving both health outcomes and quality of life. Learn more at www.seasonhealth.com

About Steward Health Care

Nearly a decade ago, Steward Health Care System emerged as a different kind of health care company designed to usher in a new era of wellness. One that provides our patients better, more proactive care at a sustainable cost, our providers unrivaled coordination of care, and our communities greater prosperity and stability.

As the country’s largest physician-led, minority-owned, integrated health care system, our doctors can be certain that we share their interests and those of their patients. Together we are on a mission to revolutionize the way health care is delivered - creating healthier lives, thriving communities and a better world.

Steward is among the nation’s largest and most successful accountable care organizations (ACO), with more than 5,500 providers and 43,000 health care professionals who care for 12.3 million patients a year through a closely integrated network of hospitals, multispecialty medical groups, urgent care centers, skilled nursing facilities and behavioral health centers.

Based in Dallas, Steward currently operates 33 hospitals across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Additional information is available at www.steward.org

