Silk Road Medical Expands TCAR® Portfolio with Launch of Tapered ENROUTE® Transcarotid Stent System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced that it has launched its Tapered ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System to hospitals in the United States. This launch expands upon the company’s prior ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, offering additional configurations to better tailor the Transcarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedure to patient anatomy. TCAR is a minimally invasive, surgical procedure designed to provide best-in-class stroke protection while minimizing adverse events.



“As pioneers in stroke prevention, our product development efforts are focused on extending our lead in the minimally invasive treatment of carotid artery disease,” said Chas McKhann, Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical. “New tapered configurations for our ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System build upon the robust portfolio of Silk Road’s carotid solutions. We are pleased to bring this portfolio expansion to market as part of our commitment to offering a diverse toolkit for physicians, allowing them to address individual patient anatomy.”

The ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System is the only commercially available transcarotid stent system indicated for patients at high risk and standard risk for adverse events from carotid endarterectomy (CEA). The ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System features an optimized cell design balancing lesion coverage and anatomical conformability for long-term plaque stabilization. The stent system was purpose-built for TCAR with a short delivery system for ergonomic and precise stent delivery.

“The new tapered stent is a welcome addition to my TCAR toolkit, further differentiating the Company’s core product offering,” said Joseph V. Lombardi, MD, MBA, FACS, Professor and Chief of Vascular Surgery, Cooper University Health Care. “The ENROUTE stent has always provided comprehensive lesion coverage and durable procedural outcomes, but I now have more options to customize treatment to each patient's anatomy.”

About TCAR with the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection and Stent System

TCAR (TransCarotid Artery Revascularization) is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. The ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent is intended to be used in patients at high risk and standard risk for complications from CEA, in conjunction with the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System (NPS) during the TCAR procedure. The ENROUTE Transcarotid NPS is a first in class device used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate high-rate temporary blood flow reversal to protect the brain from stroke while delivering and implanting the ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company with locations in Sunnyvale, California, and Plymouth, Minnesota, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

