Latest Version of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite Offers 100 Realistic Pixel-Based Brushes, Built on World-Famous Corel Painter Brush Technology

Game-changing new design tools, along with customer-requested enhancements, refinements to most-used features, and improved product stability empower creatives with countless ways to deliver their vision.



OTTAWA, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alludo, a global technology company, introduces the new versions of its award-winning graphic design software, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, CorelDRAW Technical Suite, CorelDRAW Standard and CorelDRAW Essentials. With these exciting new updates, users can unleash their creativity, whether they are casual creatives or professional designers.

“The new updates and features empower users to wave goodbye to creative block and say hello to brilliant designs,” said Prakash Channagiri, Senior Director Product Management for CorelDRAW. “All while boosting the productivity and potential of creatives, providing them with the tools and the inspiration to work faster, smarter, and free of creative restraint.”

For CorelDRAW Graphics Suite customers, the 2024 version includes access to remote fonts, alongside an innovative set of natural media and particle brushes, which replicate the look and feel of traditional art mediums like paint, pastels, and pencils. Several customer-requested enhancements, such as a redesigned way to work with non-destructive bitmap effects, give users an optimized workflow. On top of that, subscribers and maintenance customers will get exclusive access to 300 new cloud-based design templates to save time and inspire creativity.

Here are the exciting new features and enhancements CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024 delivers:

NEW! Painterly brushes: Transform vector designs and illustrations into masterpieces of art with 100 pixel-based brushes, controlled by vector curves. Whether it is shaping curves, transforming paths, or making precise adjustments, users can sculpt and tailor each stroke to perfection after adding it to the canvas.

NEW! Remote fonts: Preview online fonts without the need of downloading, directly in the font list within CorelDRAW and Corel PHOTO-PAINT. And when a remote font is used, it is automatically downloaded for immediate use.

ENHANCED! Non-destructive bitmap effects: Enjoy a seamless and consistent workflow across CorelDRAW and Corel PHOTO-PAINT with non-destructive bitmap effects. You can apply and edit bitmap effects without altering the original image, and control all effects and adjustments from one place. No more dialog boxes blocking your view of the workspace. Users will be able to see the design or image change instantly as they tweak the effect settings.



As a bonus, users can experience the power and versatility of all of these newly released features right in their browser, with no need to download or install any applications, with a free 15-day web-based trial of CorelDRAW.

CorelDRAW Graphic Suite’s latest updates help designers everywhere expand their unique creative potential, and with Vision FX, a generative AI plugin for CorelDRAW and Corel PHOTO-PAINT, the creative possibilities are endless. Building on CorelDRAW’s collection of AI-driven tools from AI-powered image upsampling and artifact removal to ML-based bitmap to vector tracing and Art Style presets, the Vision FX add-on, available for purchase in CorelDRAW’s Welcome screen, uses text prompts to blend human and AI imagination into unique works of art.

The update of the entire CorelDRAW family not only brings significant upgrades to CorelDRAW Graphics Suite and CorelDRAW Technical Suite but also marks the first update in three years for CorelDRAW Essentials and CorelDRAW Standard. With the launch of the 2024 versions, both graphics products are brought up to speed with performance improvements, UI, and selected functionality enhancements from CorelDRAW Graphic Suite 2022 and 2023, allowing users to enjoy improved product quality and enhanced file support.

Availability and Pricing

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite is available on Windows and macOS, (as well as web and iPad for subscribers and maintenance customers) in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Swedish, and Japanese. Subscription is $269 USD / €369 / £319 per year. CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2024 is available for one-time purchase at the suggested retail price of $549 USD / €779 / £659. EUR and GBP prices include VAT.

To compare purchase options of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, please visit: https://www.coreldraw.com/en/product/coreldraw/#compare

For more information about business licenses, visit www.coreldraw.com/business, and for more information about educational licenses, visit www.coreldraw.com/education.

About Alludo

Alludo is a global technology company helping people work better and live better. We're the people behind award-winning, globally recognizable brands including Parallels, Corel, MindManager, and WinZip. Our professional-caliber graphics, virtualization, and productivity solutions are finely tuned for the digital remote workforce delivering the freedom to work when, where, and how you want.

With a 35+ year legacy of innovation, Alludo empowers all you do, helping more than 2.5 million paying customers to enable, ideate, create, and share on any device, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.alludo.com.

