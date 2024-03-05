Automox Introduces Patch Safe, Setting New Standard in Endpoint Management Security

Now, Automox’s industry-leading 500+ third-party title patching catalog bears the Patch Safe seal of confidence. Every patch is now malware-scanned and part of Automox’s industry-leading secure-by-design commitment. Endpoint management enters a new era of safety, transparency, and confidence with Patch Safe from Automox.

AUSTIN, TX, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the leader in cloud-based IT endpoint management solutions, announces a milestone enhancement to its platform, delivering even more rigorous security at no additional cost to the user. The Automox endpoint management platform is secure by design and now features the new Automox Patch Safe seal on over 500 third-party software titles. This seal signifies that each title has been meticulously malware scanned and verified with no malware detected by over 50 scan engines from a leading malware detection vendor.

"Security should not be a luxury or optional add-on," asserts Tim Lucas, CEO of Automox. “At Automox, part of putting our customers first is placing their safety and security at the forefront of our values. That’s why advanced security features are free and included for every customer. Today, our Patch Safe seal brings an unprecedented level of confidence to over 500 third-party patching titles.”

This commitment to security extends beyond Patch Safe to include an array of advanced security features provided to all Automox customers without additional cost. These vital tools carve out a secure environment for any enterprise and include Single Sign-On (SSO), Breached Password Detection, Role-Based Access Control, Rate Limiting, Activity Logs, and more. In an era where cybersecurity threats loom large and legacy solutions are often exploited, Automox presents a clear pledge – your endpoint management solution will be secure, robust, and trustworthy without add-on charges.

No other endpoint management provider includes this blend of comprehensive security measures, elevating Automox as the value-packed, peace-of-mind offering in a competitive market. IT professionals face daily pressures to maintain impenetrable defenses while juggling efficiency and resources; Automox answers the call with powerful IT automation, unprecedented third-party patching assurance, and a security-first ethos. And now, after three months of rigorous testing, the Patch Safe seal brings the confidence and security of malware scanning to third-party patching.

Automox is redefining automation for IT professionals, making their jobs easier, reducing risk, and providing confidence across millions of endpoints. Learn more about the distinctive advantage Automox brings to endpoint management at www.automox.com.

