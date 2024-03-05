Cloudburst Partners With Smartpoint Solutions and Carahsoft to Provide Government With Solutions to Combat Criminal and Terrorist Activity

New Partnership Enables Agencies to Understand, Anticipate and Defend Against Adverse Events

NEW YORK, RICHMOND, Va. and RESTON, Va., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudburst Technologies LLC., a leading provider of cyber threat intelligence solutions aimed at digital currency/cryptocurrency fraud, and Smartpoint Solutions LLC., an Emerging Cyber-focused Value Added Reseller (VAR), along with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Cloudburst’s Public Sector Distributor, making the company’s crypto fraud solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts, with Smartpoint operating as a certified Cloudburst reseller.



The Cloudburst Application Programming Interface (API) provides crypto fraud detection and prevention through various features including structured, machine-readable, real-time monitoring of crypto fraud campaigns across social media and the Deep and Dark Web to reveal the targeted cryptos, exchanges and more. These detection capabilities can offer agencies insight on upcoming illicit activities and attacks up to a week in advance. The API also tracks global online actors using a range of search parameters and delivers comprehensive metadata on groups and actors with reliability scores for each source to identify the key market movers.

“As a VAR that delivers a comprehensive portfolio of emerging and disruptive solutions to the Government, we are excited about this partnership that leverages our combined expertise with Carahsoft and its broad range of contract vehicles,” said Steven Cooperman, Vice President of Sales at Smartpoint Solutions. “We are certain that Cloudburst will quickly become a critical component of the Government's prevention initiatives.”

“Cloudburst provides real-time monitoring solutions and cyber threat intelligence solutions that help track online forums and messaging applications and find those responsible,” said Evan Kohlmann, President of Cloudburst. “We offer solutions that serve customers in the Public Sector, the web3 ecosystem and traditional finance. With Cloudburst’s unique and powerful set of tools, investigators track and identify perpetrators in a way that doesn’t depend on anonymous wallet addresses.”

“The Government is facing coordinated efforts that cut across multiple agencies,” said Alex Whitworth, Cybersecurity Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft, along with our partner and reseller community, is focused on providing the Government with solutions that help identify and prevent attacks before they happen. With this new partnership – and the combined efforts of the Carahsoft, Smartpoint and Cloudburst teams – we can help the Public Sector mitigate these threats and empower agencies to stay ahead in the fight against organized and state sponsored groups.”

Cloudburst solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Cloudburst team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or Cloudburst@carahsoft.com.

About Cloudburst

Cloudburst Technologies provides real time monitoring solutions and cyber threat intelligence tools to help track illegal activities and the actors responsible for it. Cloudburst offers solutions that serve customers in the public sector, the web3 ecosystem and in traditional finance. With Cloudburst’s unique and powerful set of tools, investigators track and identify threat actors in a way that doesn't depend on anonymous wallet addresses. Cloudburst offers an automated connection between on and off-chain activity. Visit us at https://burst.cloud

About Smartpoint

Smartpoint Solutions is a cybersecurity-focused VAR that delivers leading-edge technologies to government organizations, regulated industries, and commercial enterprises. As a HUBZone Small Business and value-added reseller that collaborates with customers, technology partners and System Integrators to help organizations protect themselves against critical cyber issues and emerging threats. Visit us at www.smartpointsolutions.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

