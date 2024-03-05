Mountain America Partners in Building the New Ronald McDonald House

The Leading with Love campaign provides crucial funding for the Ronald McDonald House Family Room at the new Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi, Utah

SANDY, Utah, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union announces its partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area (RMHC) to support the Ronald McDonald Family Room through the Leading with Love campaign at the new Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus (PCH) in Lehi, Utah. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on February 29, 2024, and opens to pediatric patient families on March 4.

The Leading with Love campaign is a significant fundraising effort that demonstrates Mountain America’s continued commitment to the vision and mission of RMHC. The Family Room will provide critical support services and respite for families with seriously ill children in need of specialty pediatric care at the Miller Family Campus. The new 66-bed campus in Utah County provides trauma and emergency services, behavioral health services, intensive care, and surgical and clinical services not available elsewhere.

The Family Room, located on the third floor, offers families of hospitalized children places to rest, sleep overnight, eat, shower, and do laundry, free of charge—all within the hospital, steps away from their child’s bedside. The Family Room is a welcoming environment for families of pediatric patients. The home-like facility includes four overnight guest rooms, a fully stocked kitchen and dining area, living room, quiet meeting spaces, laundry facility, guest computers equipped with printer and fax availability, and a beautiful view of the Utah County valley.

“We are honored to partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the Ronald McDonald Family Room at the new Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “Because of this partnership, families will have access to critical respite from the challenges they are facing, making a positive and lasting difference in their lives.”

Carrie Romano, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area, said, “Today marks a major milestone in our partnership with both Mountain America and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and our ability to provide compassionate, family-centered care inside one of the premiere children’s hospitals in the nation. In fact, this Ronald McDonald Family Room is the fourth Ronald McDonald Family Room program located directly inside Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospitals. A fifth is inside the University of Utah Hospital NICU unit too. We are excited to help meet the unique needs of these wonderful children. We anticipate serving more than three thousand families each year, while offering free and compassionate overnight stays within the private sleep rooms so caregivers can rest and recharge while remaining within steps of their child's bedside.”

Mountain America Credit Union is committed to supporting the communities where it does business and is proud to partner with RMHC to make a positive impact on the lives of families in need.

For more information about Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area, please visit: https://www.rmhcslc.org/

For more information about the new Miller Campus of Primary Children’s Hospital, please visit: https://intermountainhealthcare.org/primary-childrens/about/lehi-campus

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $18 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .