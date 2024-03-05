TAIWAN, March 5 - President Tsai meets Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

On the morning of March 5, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In remarks, President Tsai thanked the Michigan state government for actively expanding cooperation with Taiwan in various fields, and both chambers of the Michigan Legislature for establishing a bipartisan Taiwan Friendship Caucus to further deepen friendly ties with Taiwan. The president said that through the newly established Michigan Taiwan Office, she looks forward to strengthening economic and trade relations and promoting more exchanges of talent and technology, fostering even more fruitful collaboration between Taiwan and Michigan.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I extend a warm welcome to Governor Whitmer, who is in Taiwan for the second time in six months. Your visits are a concrete demonstration of the importance that you attach to Taiwan. On behalf of the Taiwanese people, I would like to express sincere gratitude for your support. It is a pleasure to meet with you and your delegation, and explore more opportunities for Taiwan and Michigan to work together.

Michigan is a global hub for the automotive industry. Many Taiwanese auto parts businesses have chosen to invest and set up operations there. Last year, Taiwan and Michigan signed an MOU on economic and trade cooperation. This agreement aims to boost industry and academic collaboration and deepen bilateral ties in fields such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence.

On this trip, Governor Whitmer announced the establishment of a Michigan trade office in Taiwan. I am confident this will further strengthen economic and trade relations. Today's delegation includes several representatives of universities in Michigan. We look forward to seeing more exchanges of talent and technology between Taiwan and Michigan in the future. With Michigan's automotive and semiconductor industries and its expertise in microelectronics research, and Taiwan's electric vehicle and semiconductor supply chains, there is much room for close cooperation. Together, we can establish secure supply chains and create comprehensive industry clusters.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Governor Whitmer and the Michigan state government for actively expanding cooperation with Taiwan in various fields. I also thank both chambers of the Michigan Legislature for establishing a bipartisan Taiwan Friendship Caucus to further deepen friendly ties with Taiwan.

Looking ahead, through the newly established trade office, we hope to see even more fruitful collaboration between Taiwan and Michigan. I wish you all a smooth and successful visit.

Governor Whitmer then delivered remarks, saying it is an honor for her and for her delegation, which comprises members of her administration, local elected officials, key corporate partners, and leaders from Michigan's higher education institutions, to meet with President Tsai.

Governor Whitmer congratulated President Tsai on her achievements during her eight years in office, including her contributions to strengthening relations between Taiwan and the United States, which the governor noted are growing closer every day. She also congratulated the people of Taiwan for carrying out an orderly and transparent election, which is truly a testament to the strength of Taiwan's democracy.

The governor emphasized that her administration and the people of Michigan are doing their best to contribute to the strength of the US-Taiwan relationship. She said they view the free exchange of goods and services, corporate investment, and students of all ages as essential to our relationship, and that these all strengthen the bond between Taiwan and the US.

Governor Whitmer then said that it is great to see Michigan companies investing in Taiwan and Taiwan companies investing in Michigan. She said she has been pleased to welcome three new projects in Michigan by Taiwanese firms. These firms are all finding commercial success in the United States, she said, and she is grateful for their choice to make it in Michigan.

The governor also said she is excited to announce the opening of a state of Michigan Taiwan Office, which will further strengthen the economic and cultural ties between Taiwan and Michigan.

Governor Whitmer stated that on behalf of the people of Michigan, she wants to thank and congratulate President Tsai once again. She said that they are excited for the future because of the Taiwan-Michigan relationship, and expect great things in the Year of the Dragon.