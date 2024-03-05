Brave Achievers Launches Re-Invent X, Empowers Mature Audiences in the US with Generative AI & Digital Skills Training

Reinvent X provides mature audiences in the US with the skills and direction needed to break into tech with confidence.

UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brave Achievers, a Non-profit Organization dedicated to empowering underrepresented communities and individuals in USA and Africa, has launched a new initiative; Re-Invent X , a bootcamp designed to equip/empower aged 40+ with the skills needed to thrive in the digital and AI age, is offering a free first month of its Re-Invent X bootcamp. This three-month program equips individuals with essential generative AI and digital literacy skills, introduces them to the emerging field of generative AI, and provides practical entrepreneurial training.“We understand that the digital landscape can be overwhelming, especially for those who haven't grown up with it,” says Pamela Olomola, Founder and President of Brave Achievers. “Our Re-Invent X bootcamp is designed to bridge that gap and empower individuals aged 40 and above with the confidence and skills they need to not only navigate the digital world but also leverage its potential for personal and professional growth. The world is digital, and we don't want anyone to feel left out of the digital revolution.”The Re-Invent X bootcamp curriculum includes:Introduction to Generative AI: Learn how AI can enhance your life at every stage. From running a business to managing a busy household. Explore the latest advancements in generative AI and discover how these tools can be used to transform personal and professional endeavors.Digital Literacy: Master effective communication tools, learn secure online practices, and stay updated on the newest digital technologies.Entrepreneurship Skills: Develop real-world strategies to identify market opportunities, conduct market research, and turn creative ideas into successful ventures.Project-Based Learning: Gain practical experience by working on projects that apply the learned skills to real-world scenarios.The first month of the Re-Invent X bootcamp is completely free and open to everyone. The standard plan, which includes the complete three-month program and a completion certificate, is available for $300. Brave Achievers also offers a premium plan that provides additional training and support as well as a tailored plan to enhance your business strategies and meet your specific needs. Enroll now for Re-Invent X and start building your digital skillsAbout Brave AchieversBrave Achievers is a Non-profit Organization dedicated to empowering underrepresented communities and individuals in the US and Africa. Brave Achievers equip students with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in the AI and digital age. Through innovative training programs and supportive learning environments, Brave Achievers equips individuals with the tools they need to stay current, pursue new opportunities, and achieve their full potential in their careers, businesses and personal lives.