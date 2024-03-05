SURCHEROS FRESH MEX® CONTINUES GROWTH IN GEORGIA WITH NEW ATHENS RESTAURANT
Celebrates grand opening with three days of giveaways and winning, Starting March 12ATHENS, GA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surcheros Fresh Mex® continues to expand in Georgia with its latest restaurant opening in Athens, GA. The new location is celebrating a grand opening on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 with three days of giveaways and winning. The new Surcheros is located at The Markets at Epps Bridge Shopping Center (1850 Epps Bridge Pkwy, Ste 321-A) and marks the second location in Athens and the 27th in Georgia.
The grand opening celebration kicks off with a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 12 at 10:30 a.m. The first 100 customers to make a purchase through the Surcheros app will receive Free Meals For a Year*. The fun continues on March 13, when guests can take their chances on winning with a prize wheel starting at 2 p.m. Then, more freebies will be given away to guests who use the Surcheros app to make an entrée purchase will receive a Free Drink* from March 13 until March 15.
“We are thrilled to open our second location in Athens, GA. Georgia is our home state and our growth in this market has been amazing.,” said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO for Surcheros Fresh Mex®. “We've been received so warmly on our home turf and are honored to continue to bring fresh-mex and Southern hospitaltiy to more communities.”
The Athens grand opening will also feature music, giveaways and more!
The new Athens Surcheros features all the fan favorites including freshly-made tacos, grilled burritos, and quesadillas featuring choices of premium meats or vegetables. The menu also includes a selection of more than 25 toppings, plus signature sauces to compliment the dishes. Kids can delight in the Lil’ Ones menu catered just for them, plus guests may enjoy salads, burrito bowls, and more.
The Athens restaurant boasts 3,195 sq. ft. and includes indoor and outdoor seating, a salsa bar, and ordering line where guests can walk through to customize their meals. Guests may dine in or place mobile orders for pickup. The location also offers catering for parties of 10 or more.
The Athens Surcheros is open Monday-Thursday from 10:30 am-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 am-10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
To take advantage of the free offers during the Athens grand opening by downloading the Surcheros app through Google Play or the App Store. Rewards members earn points that may be redeemed at the restaurants, plus they enjoy exclusive offers and benefits.
For more information about Surcheros, visit www.surcheros.com or follow the new Athens location on social @Surcheros_Athens.
*The Free Meals For a Year offer is valid for the first 100 guests who make a purchase through the Surcheros app. Winners will receive 52 entrées, one per week, credited to their Rewards account. Must be used within the week of credit.
*The Free Drink offer is valid only for in-app purchases, offer is available starting March 13 until March 15.
About Surcheros Fresh Mex
Surcheros Fresh Mex is the brainchild of entrepreneur Luke Christian. His formula: Bringing together big taste and bold flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth. The brand offers Tex Mex meals served with exceptional service, where guests are warmly welcomed like dear friends every visit. This has been the core of the business since its start in 2007 and contributes to its success as being a community favorite.
Surcheros invites guests to customize meals to their tastes. Guests may build burritos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and more by choosing from perfectly grilled meats to a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. Each meal is prepared fresh and to order. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil’ Ones with their kids menu.
In 2017, Luke and his wife, Nicole, opened up their business for others to share in their vision for growth and love of community. Franchising launched across South Georgia and into Florida as the re-branded Surcheros and continues to expand its presence today.
Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising.
