RSIPF to conduct UXO Operations in the Choiseul Province

 

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department (EODD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) will be conducting unexploded ordnance (UXOs) operations in the Choiseul Province from 6 to 11 March 2024.

The tasks will significantly be carried out in the areas of Taro, Sipozae, Tarekukure, Solovae, Subesube and the surrounding areas.

Acting Director RSIPF-EODD, Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “It is advisable that the surrounding communities report any sightings of UXOs whilst the team is on the ground, so that those World War II remnants can be dealt with accordingly.”

Inspector Tunuki explains, “The enactment of this task is paramount in order to remove and destroy bombs found and which are endangering our lives, property and environment.”

“I call on the communities in the Choiseul Province and across the country to report any sightings of any unexploded bombs through Police free toll line 999, the RSIPF EOD mobile 7495215 or to any nearest Police Stations,” says Mr. Tunuki.

