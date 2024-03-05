Police stage community engagement event at White River

In a display of community spirit and collaboration, police staged a massive community engagement event at the White River playing field on 29 February.

The one-day event brought together hundreds of community members and students, including children, for a day filled with education, games, entertainment and interaction.

Members of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at White River station were joined by the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP), Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) and a youth group from the community to make the event a success. The RSIPF Band was also on hand to provide a performance.

The event is one of the activities police are organising in the leadup to the National General Elections on 17 April.

Eddie Peseika from White River Police station thanked RAPPP for bringing such a significant event to the White River community.

Peseika said as the country moves closer to the elections it is important that community-police interaction is maintained.

RSIPF’s Operation Manager for Honiara City, Inspector Tex Tafoa, said police officers are part of the community therefore it is important that they continue to interact with community members.

Inspector Tafoa said the main role of the police is to ensure there is a safe environment for all residents. To achieve this there needs to be strong collaboration between the police and communities.

Inspector Tafoa encouraged youths to take an active role in safeguarding their communities.

“Youths must stand and help protect their communities from anything that poses a threat.

Maintaining community safety is a collective responsibility of everyone including youths,” Inspector Tafoa said.

Head of the RSIPF Community Engagement Department, John Matamaru, reaffirmed the police commitment to promoting a peaceful and orderly community.

Matamaru said there needs to be ongoing communication and cooperation between the police and community members to address concerns, build trust and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.

//End//

SIAF and RAPPP members with youths and children of White River community enjoying games played at White River field

RSIPF officers interacting with children at White River during the event.

Games for White River youths. RAPPP and SIAF members facilitated the games.

Eddie Peseika of White River Police Station speaking during the opening of the event at White River playing field.

Children from White River school also joined games organised during the event