RSIPF officers conduct route match as part of POM training in Makira Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Kirakira Police Station in Makira-Ulawa province have conducted ten (10) kilometres route matches as part of Public Order Management (POM) training in preparation ahead of the National General (NGE24).

The route match started at Kirakira police station to the western end of Ngorangora airport and returned to Kirakira station.

The long walk kicks off the first day of POM training that was recently conducted for four days by the China Police Liaison Team (CPLT).

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira Ulawa Province Superintendent Peter Sitai says, “POM is part of a conflict management culture which is a result of a democratisation process.”

“The conflict requires striking a balance between enjoyment and practice of one’s basic human and constitutional rights without invading on the human and constitutional rights of others,” PPC Sitai adds.

More than thirty (30) regular police officers including a few members of Kirakira Correctional officers also took part in the training.

PPC Sitai acknowledged the effort of the CPLT for making this training possible for my officers as we are required to keep physically and mentally fit at all times to cope with hostile and challenging environments.

//End//