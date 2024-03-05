Dr. Polly Hediger of Polly’s Chiropractic to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FORT MOHAVE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the most common reasons people see a chiropractor is for back and neck pain, pinched nerves, misaligned vertebrae, and ruptured discs. But what many people aren’t aware of, is that chiropractors don’t just manually adjust your spine to correct misalignment, they also offer a variety of other exceptionally effective holistic modalities that are helping thousands of patients heal and lead a pain free and healthy life. In fact, if you see a chiropractor regularly before any health issues even arise, muscles, joints, and improve mobility performance will remain in excellent condition now and in the future. Research suggests that your likelihood of ever having surgery or being put on opioids is dramatically lower if you start with a chiropractor.

Dr. Polly Hediger, a highly sought after chiropractor located in Fort Mohave, AZ, expertly addresses numerous health and wellness issues using a variety of outstanding holistic approaches. Her mission is to help as many individuals as possible, achieve optimal health while avoiding the overuse of medication and drugs that can pose risky side effects. Dr. Polly recommends seeing a chiropractor at the onset of minor pain before it becomes a serious problem.

Dr. Polly firmly believes true wellness comes from within. The more we engage in healthy habits, following a nutritional diet, engaging in regular exercise, and having a sound healthy mind, the less likely we are to develop chronic pain and disease. She passionately and compassionately educates her clients and motivates them toward life-improving decisions. In fact, Polly wholeheartedly encourages us to come in and see her regularly even when you are not in pain as a form of preventative care to save ourselves from unnecessary suffering down the road.

That’s why her practice incorporates various evidence- based modalities including chiropractic Care, class 4 deep tissue laser, acupuncture, and supplementation. Each patient is treated as the unique individuals they are with their specific health goals in mind. Dr. Polly believes in the importance of keeping her patients in alignment mind, body, and spirit and with all these remarkably effective treatments available at her state -of the- art clinic, they can select any type of wellness treatment they prefer.

That’s because Dr. Polly and her staff truly get to know their patients through thorough assessments, then develop recommendations and care plans based on their goals and health needs.

Her decision to become a chiropractor was a result of the poor health she suffered in her childhood and teenage years. She was plagued with asthma, headaches, and digestive issues that left her sickly and deeply depressed. When her parents took her to a chiropractor she began to get better and better till she finally felt healed and functioning at her best. She decided being a chiropractor was what she wanted to do with her life to help others improve their own health and today she has helped thousands of people find joyful, pain-free lives.

According to Dr. Polly, there are three stresses on our bodies that can severely impact our bodies health, physical stress including car accidents, prolonged sitting, mental stress or emotional, and chemical stress from what we eat, drink, and breathe.

When we are able to manage all these factors and see our chiropractor regularly, the chances of being in excellent health and pain free, are absolutely promising.

Dr. Polly emphasizes that nutrition is a critical component of chiropractic care. Many of our pesky aches and pain that we experience throughout our lives, she points out, actually come from poor nutrition. For example, consuming excess sugar and loading up on junk food are huge contributors to inflammation that lead to severe joint pain. So before you pick up that next donut or drink another bottle of diet coke, Dr. Polly cautions us that poor health choices will lead to terrible consequences physically and mentally. Limit worry and stress as well. We must be our own health care advocates if we wish to be in the best of health today and in the future.

A healthy balanced diet does not guarantee all the minerals and nutrients we need, and most everyone needs a reliable multivitamin and mineral supplement. Dr. Polly strongly recommends using Vitalleo Health supplements which naturally correct many conditions including adrenal fatigue, hormone imbalances, and gut health.

Dr. Polly says Your nervous system is the master system and controls every cell in your body, so it is the most important organ in our health and well being, so make certain to keep it functioning as it’s best every day of our lives. Preventative measures are always the best way to live a disease and pain-free life.

Additionally, by maintaining regular visits with Dr. Polly, this will ensure that your musculoskeletal structure will be in proper alignment. By working with Dr. Polly, you will quickly let go of poor health habits and be encouraged to follow a wellness plan aligned to your needs and goals. It is the best way to ensure to improve your overall health and quality of life so you can look forward to a bright, joyful pain free future. An ounce of prevention really is worth a pound of cure.

For more information, visit https://pollyschiropracticclinic.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno