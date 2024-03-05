EU and UNDP help repair two war-damaged schools in Rivne and Zhytomyr oblasts

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine have recently renovated Velykozholudskyi Lyceum in Rivne Oblast and Korosten City Lyceum №7 in Zhytomyr Oblast. Both schools had been damaged in Russian attacks, forcing students to switch to online learning.

In both lyceums, the roof was replaced, facades repaired, and doors, windows, drainage, ventilation systems and electrical equipment were restored.

In addition to the repairs, the project will soon equip the school classes with furniture.

As a result, 974 children and 107 staff members can now resume in-person classes at school.

The schools were renovated under the ‘EU4UASchools: Build Back Better’ project, implemented by UNDP in Ukraine with financial support from the European Union.

The project will facilitate light repairs of 66 schools and re-equip 111 educational facilities in 11 oblasts of Ukraine. Schools with damage rates equal to or below 60 per cent will undergo specific repairs, including the installation of new windows, repairs of roofs and sanitary facilities, reconstruction of shelters, and other urgent and critical work.

Find out more

Press release