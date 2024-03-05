Commissioner Simson in Azerbaijan: ‘We have made clean energy a key part of EU-Azerbaijan relations’

The second Ministerial Meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Green Energy Advisory Council took place in Baku on 1 March, co-chaired by European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the EU-Azerbaijan partnership in the field of renewable energy and bring a new dimension to overall bilateral energy relations.

During her visit to Azerbaijan, Commissioner Simson witnessed the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on wind energy cooperation between the Azeri Renewable Energy Agency and the European industry association WindEurope, facilitated by the European Commission. This cooperation is expected to help advance the clean energy transition in the region and possibly create new sources of renewable energy for Europe.

Simson said that the signing of the MoU with EU wind companies in the margins of the Ministerial meeting was “a very important step”.

“The EU and Azerbaijan’s strategic energy cooperation has shown all its flexibility and dynamism,” Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson said. “In 2019, there was only gas on the horizon. Not today. The Southern Gas Corridor has evolved to become a forum for cooperation also on renewables and electrification. This is an extraordinary result and is proof of how this project is forward looking and open to the future. We have made clean energy a key part of EU-Azerbaijan bilateral relations.”

