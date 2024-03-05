Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,947 in the last 365 days.

Life Science Virtual Investor Forum Agenda Announced for March 7th, 2024

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Life Science Investor Forum to be held March 7th. This event is sponsored by Zacks Small-Cap Research. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/430WqL8

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We’re pleased to feature today’s innovators at our upcoming Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We thank Zacks Small-Cap Research for their sponsorship and collaboration on this unique event.”

March 7th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM GenFlow Biosciences Plc OTCQB: GENFF | LSE: GENF
10:30 AM Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. Nasdaq: LSTA
11:00 AM Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. OTCQB: KRBP
11:30 AM Syra Health Corp. Nasdaq: SYRA
12:30 PM Alpha Cognition Inc. OTCQB: ACOGF | CSE: ACOG
1:00 PM Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. NASDAQ: ACHV


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Life Science Virtual Investor Forum Agenda Announced for March 7th, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more