A hundred hectares of forest, 30,000 trees and 50 school gardens: environment project concludes its activities in Armenia

The EU-funded ‘EU4 Environment: Green Community, Resilient future’ project was concluded on 29 February, marking a milestone in enhancing environmental sustainability in Armenia through greening and educational initiatives.

The project was implemented by the Armenia Tree Project in partnership with the Jinishian Memorial Foundation and Armenian Energy Agency.

In its three years of operation, the project has afforested 100 hectares of land, planted more than 300,000 trees in Shirak and Lori and landscaped 50 school grounds, 13 community parks and 9 community forests.

The project has also established 150 backyard nursery micro-enterprises, a modern tree nursery in Gyumri, and 15 environmental clubs in partner schools.

The initiative also developed and piloted a green urban development model. It is available on the online information sharing and learning portal, also developed as part of the EU4Environment project.

