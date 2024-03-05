Empowering Ukrainian youth: exploring the transformative impact of Erasmus+ exchanges

Author: UA YEA Mariia Maksymenko

In a world that is constantly evolving, with more global connections and opportunities than ever before, international education is gaining greater importance among young people. What seemed to be impossible before is now just a hand’s reach away. I want to tell you about Erasmus+ exchange programmes, my experience with them and how important they are to today’s youth.

Erasmus+ youth exchanges are about more than just gaining education and knowledge. They broaden people’s perspectives, enhance their cultural understanding and ability to communicate. They equip youth with important life-skills and help to develop open-minded and resilient global citizens with critical-thinking abilities and a deep sense of empowerment. Each exchange transforms people in ways that conventional education cannot and helps encourage international leaders of the future.

An Erasmus+ exchange is not an experience that a person just goes through and forgets about the next day. It is the total opposite. And believe me, my experience will inspire you to apply for an exchange yourself!

Erasmus+ youth exchanges are short-term exchanges that allow groups of young people from different countries to meet, live together and work on shared projects. These projects offer opportunities for personal, professional, cultural and educational growth and because the topic of each exchange is always different, everyone can find one that is in their field of interest. The exchanges can take place in any part of the EU. Ukrainians had the chance to take part in Erasmus+ exchanges right after the signing of the Association Agreement with the EU. Each participant has the unique chance to dive into local culture, experience the life of the host country and meet participants from all over the continent.

This is my favourite part of this article, because I get to show the impact that Erasmus+ youth exchanges had on my life! Throughout 2023, I took part in four youth exchanges that focused on different topics, all in different cities. Two were in Poland, one in Germany, and the fourth was in Spain. Each exchange gave me contrasting experiences and many new friends, who helped shape my viewpoint and who I still talk to. I’d like to talk about one in particular.

In August 2023, I had the chance to go to Leipzig, Germany. I had applied through a Ukrainian NGO and wasn’t sure I would be accepted. But lo and behold, I received an email, stating that I would be one of six people going to Leipzig for a week and would be discussing the topic of e-Democracy! I was so excited to take part in this project because I was extremely interested in the subject of democracy and how it affects our everyday lives, and I wanted to interact with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures. And the chance to represent Ukraine in the international arena is always a big plus.

Even though it was a super-long trip to get from Ukraine to Germany, everything was totally worth it. Starting with the coordinators of the project, who not only welcomed us all with open arms, but made the whole experience totally unforgettable. Then, there were the participants, who were some of the best people that I have had the chance to meet. All of them were from different backgrounds, all of them were kind, caring, loving and so intelligent. I had the chance to see how different foods from Greece, Romania and the Czech Republic were made, learned more about Germany’s history and the time when the country was still divided after the war, tried traditional dances from different countries, became friends with amazing people who helped me whenever I had a hard time. The trip became one of the highlights of my year. It was one of those trips where you cry while saying goodbye to everyone, not wanting the day of leaving to come and hug everyone so tight because you don’t know the next time you’ll see them again.

And this was just a small part of the project. The knowledge that I gained from it will be invaluable and the opportunity to apply it to real life examples during the exchange was highly beneficial. I became more confident in public speaking, had the opportunity to act as a team-leader multiple times, debated my way through different subjects, and even had discussions on propaganda and disinformation. Thanks to this youth exchange I feel so much more confident in myself and gained many core memories. I truly stepped out of my comfort zone and got the chance to learn new skills, including public speaking, debating, or even just socialising.

It’s only fair to finish off by talking about the impact this programme can have on young people in Ukraine. Erasmus+ youth exchanges can provide you with new perspectives. You’ll be living with people from countries that don’t share your culture, forcing you to adapt to a new way of life. You will be learning phrases in foreign languages, traditional customs, different cuisines and even dances throughout your stay, all giving you new perspectives. Participants can become better informed about their fields of interest, something which will benefit them in the future by increasing their competitiveness in the labour market.

Afterwards, you are provided with opportunities to build international networks through which you can collaborate with your new acquaintances (maybe even fostering Erasmus+ youth exchanges in the future) promoting stronger ties between countries and supporting the promotion of European values. As a result, Ukrainians can participate in people-to-people diplomacy, creating friendlier ties between Ukraine and other countries on the continent, as well as encouraging their country’s integration into the EU.

All in all, I can say with total confidence that Erasmus+ youth exchanges are worth it, these experiences are indescribable, and the only way a person can understand what they’re about is to experience them at first-hand. My recommendation is to go and apply for an exchange, pack your suitcase and see how your life changes for the better!