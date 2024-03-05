Accelus President & CEO Kevin McGann to Present at LSI USA '24 Conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelus, a privately held medical technology company committed to becoming the global market leader in expandable spinal implant technologies, announced today its participation in the prestigious LSI USA '24 conference at the Monarch Beach Resort, Waldorf Astoria, in Dana Point, Calif. President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin McGann will represent the company and showcase its Adaptive Geometry™ technology and strategic direction during the summit.



McGann’s presentation will provide an unparalleled opportunity for industry participants to engage with the company. Accelus has made significant strides under McGann’s leadership, from the sale of its Remi spine robot to Alphatec for $55 million to its recent $20 million funding from Symbiotic Capital. These achievements underscore the confidence in Accelus's mission to elevate spine surgery through its innovative product portfolio, including its flagship FlareHawk® and innovative Toro® expandable interbody fusion systems and LineSider® posterior screw system.

“The LSI USA ’24 conference presents a valuable opportunity for attendees to discover how Accelus’s advancements in expandable spinal implants are providing minimally invasive yet maximally effective solutions for spinal fusion,” McGann said. “Our commitment to innovation is not just about leading the expandable implant market; it’s about sharing knowledge and fostering collaborations that can elevate the entire surgical experience and outcomes for surgeons and their patients alike.”

Accelus's participation comes at a pivotal moment in the company's journey as it expands to underpenetrated regions, accelerates clinical research, and furthers product development efforts. With a solid foundation established, including more than 20,000 FlareHawk devices already implanted across 23 countries and over 10,000 successful LineSider screws implanted, Accelus stands on the brink of explosive growth in 2024.

Attendees of the LSI USA '24 conference are invited to join Kevin McGann's presentation on March 21st at 2:40 p.m. in Track 2 to learn more about Accelus's transformative technologies and strategic vision for the future of spine care.

Accelus, a worldwide leader in expandable spinal implant technology, is dedicated to enhancing surgical procedures and patient outcomes through innovative spinal solutions. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its advanced Adaptive Geometry™ technologies specifically designed for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF), endoscopic-assisted, percutaneous, and lateral spine surgeries. For more information on Accelus and its innovative product portfolio, please visit www.accelusinc.com.

