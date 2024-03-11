Busy Tag Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Revolutionize Communication and Focus in the Workplace
Busy Tag, a high resolution color display with a built-in busy light function. It aims to improve communication and focus in both WFH and office environments.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Busy Tag, a cutting-edge technology company, that has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to secure funding for their latest innovation - a high resolution color display with a built-in busy light function. This device aims to enhance communication and improve focus in both work from home and fast-paced office environments.
"We are thrilled to launch our Kickstarter campaign and introduce the world to the Busy Tag," said the CEO of Busy Tag - Mik Achton-Boel.
"We believe that this device has the potential to revolutionize the way we communicate and work, and we are excited to see the impact it will have on individuals and businesses alike."
Busy Tag is a revolutionary device that allows users to express themselves and communicate using LED lights, text messages, images, GIFs, and other visuals. It also helps manage distractions, making it the perfect tool for individuals looking to increase productivity and efficiency in their daily tasks. With its sleek design and user-friendly interface, the Busy Tag is set to become a game-changer in the world of workplace technology.
Our Kickstarter campaign aims to raise funds for the production and distribution of the Busy Tag, with a goal to reach $15,000. Backers of the campaign will have the opportunity to be the first to get their hands on this innovative device at a discounted price.
Crowdfunding campaign for Busy Tag is now live and will run for 30 days. Everyone is welcomed to explore the campaign page to learn more about the device and pledge their support. With the launch of this campaign, Busy Tag team is one step closer to introduce this innovative product to the market and change the way we communicate and focus in the workplace.
