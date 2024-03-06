Satjit Bhusri, MD, FACC of Upper East Side Cardiology Awarded As NY Top Doc
NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved cardiovascular specialist Satjit Bhusri, MD, FACC of Upper East Side Cardiology based on merit.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedicating 80 percent of his practice to heart-related issues and the remaining 20 percent to vascular conditions, Dr. Satjit Bhusri is devoted to delivering comprehensive care to his patients. His expertise spans from preventive cardiac care to the assessment and treatment of diverse cardiovascular concerns, encompassing heart failure, varicose veins, high blood pressure, peripheral vascular disease, atrial fibrillation, and COVID-related heart issues.
Dr. Bhusri's personal journey as a heart patient began in 2015 when he experienced acute heart failure - this moment profoundly shaped his approach to patient care. Reflecting on this experience, he states, "As a cardiologist who personally battles heart disease, my philosophy of patient care is rooted in deep empathy and understanding."
In addition to conventional cardiac services such as urgent care, stress testing, and echocardiography, Dr. Bhusri offers specialized care for women's heart health, executive heart care, and treatment for spider veins.
Education is a cornerstone of Dr. Bhusri's practice, empowering his patients with knowledge about their conditions and lifestyle modifications. He emphasizes a holistic approach, addressing not only the physical aspects of heart disease but also the emotional and psychological impacts. Dr. Bhusri strives to build trusting relationships with patients, creating an environment where they can openly discuss concerns and hopes.
A Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, Dr. Bhusri serves as an attending cardiologist and clinical assistant professor at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, also holding positions at The Mount Sinai Hospital and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
Dr. Bhusri is a passionate advocate for mentorship in the medical field. His practice has initiated a gap-year program for medical students, focusing on cultivating the skills and knowledge of future physicians.
"My career has been marked by the development of strong collaborative relationships with fellow medical professionals, which I consider essential for enhancing patient care," says Dr. Bhusri. "In managing intricate cardiac cases, I collaborate closely with interventional cardiologists at both Mt. Sinai and Weill Cornell, consistently achieving favorable patient outcomes."
The expertise that Dr. Bhusri brings to his field has been featured in Forbes, NBC News, CBS News, SiriusXM Radio, The New York Times Magazine, CNN, NY Daily News, Comcast, US News & World Report, WebMD, and HealthDay News.
